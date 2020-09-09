Tutu and family uninjured after retirement home fire

Nobel Peace Prize winner and Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu and his family did not sustain any injuries after a fire damaged their retirement home and they are “in good spirits”.

According to a statement by the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation, the archbishop and his wife have extended their “love and gratitude” to the staff at their retirement village and the local fire department “after a fire damaged the living area of their cottage in Hermanus, in the Southern Cape”.

According to the statement, the fire damaged the home “around daybreak” on Wednesday.

“We cannot thank the staff at the village enough for their kindness and quick action; or members of the fire department, unsung heroes, on whose courage one leans in the most difficult circumstances. God bless them all,” the Tutus said.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this stage.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.