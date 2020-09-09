General 9.9.2020 10:51 am

Tutu and family uninjured after retirement home fire

Citizen reporter
Tutu and family uninjured after retirement home fire

Desmond Tutu during the unveiling of the Nelson Mandela statue on the balcony of Cape Town City Hall in July 2018. Picture: ANA

According to a statement, the fire damaged the home around daybreak on Wednesday, damaging the living area of the Tutus’ cottage.

Nobel Peace Prize winner and Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu and his family did not sustain any injuries after a fire damaged their retirement home and they are “in good spirits”.

According to a statement by the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation, the archbishop and his wife have extended their “love and gratitude” to the staff at their retirement village and the local fire department “after a fire damaged the living area of their cottage in Hermanus, in the Southern Cape”.

According to the statement, the fire damaged the home “around daybreak” on Wednesday.

“We cannot thank the staff at the village enough for their kindness and quick action; or members of the fire department, unsung heroes, on whose courage one leans in the most difficult circumstances. God bless them all,” the Tutus said.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this stage.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Personal Finance Which is the better option: Invest R500k or deposit it into your bond?

Load Shedding Energy expert: What is Eskom hiding and why?

General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, SA mourns George Bizos, load shedding and Andile Lungisa loses SCA bid

Load Shedding Possibility of load shedding remains high on Thursday, warns Eskom

Covid-19 Covid-19 update: SA records 1,990 new cases and 82 deaths


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition