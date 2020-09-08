Kwa Mai Mai traders question JPC’s claims of market renovations

PREMIUM!
Kwa Mai Mai traders question JPC’s claims of market renovationsGeneral 41 seconds ago
Traders at Johannesburg’s historic market have questioned claims that the Johannesburg Property Company supposedly spent more than R10 million in renovations at the market, while all they see is decay and neglect.
