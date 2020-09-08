 
 
Kwa Mai Mai traders question JPC’s claims of market renovations

General

Traders at Johannesburg’s historic market have questioned claims that the Johannesburg Property Company supposedly spent more than R10 million in renovations at the market, while all they see is decay and neglect.

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
08 Sep 2020
05:54:24 PM
Basic services at the Kwa-Mai-Mai market have been neglected since lockdown started in March 2020, resulting in a trash build up and unclean open areas. The public toilets have also been locked since level 5 lockdown. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

Traders at Johannesburg’s historic Kwa Mai Mai market have a bone to pick with the embattled Johannesburg Property Company (JPC) over broken promises, filth and money. After numerous attempts to vent their concerns to senior management including JPC CEO Helen Botes, they say the property has been on a constant downward spiral due to lack of maintenance, security risks, and broken-down communications between the market traders’ committee and JPC property managers. Despite a supposed cash injection of over R10 million which was meant to see refurbishments at the place in 2017, traders have yet to see half that money spent...

