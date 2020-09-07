Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, EFF protests, Zuma’s arms deal trial and Zondo commission

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news:

As of Monday, South Africa has recorded a total of 639,362 Covid-19 cases, announced Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.

“We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers that treated the deceased patients. Our recoveries now stand at 566,555 which translates to a recovery rate of 88,6%,” said Mkhize.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has announced that it will approach the South African Police Service (SAPS) with evidence in order to charge and prosecute the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) with incitement to violence and malicious destruction of property after protests broke out across various Clicks store on Monday.

Despite the Clicks Group issuing an apology on Friday over their “racist advert”, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) are currently protesting outside various Clicks stores across the country in a bid “to shut down the retail company”.

The advert described two black women’s hair as, “dry and damaged” and “frizzy and dull”, while white women’s hair was labelled as “fine and flat hair” and “normal hair”.

With EFF’s members protesting across six venues on Monday, Clicks, however, confirmed that it would continue trading as normal.

The spokesperson of the national prosecuting authority (NPA) in KwaZulu-Natal Natasha Kara has said former president Jacob Zuma’s arms deal trial will proceed on Tuesday in the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

This after the Jacob G Zuma Foundation slammed the NPA for “its unreadiness to proceed with its trial against” Zuma.

In his latest weekly letter to the nation, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that three new Bills were introduced in Parliament in order to fight gender-based violence (GBV) and femicide in the country.

This comes in light of the most recent incident where South African actress Thandeka Mdeliswa was murdered in “an act of gender-based violence”, her family confirmed in a statement over the weekend.

One South Africa leader Mmusi Maimane, in discussing his former party’s policy conference outcomes over the weekend, said the political needle needed to shift in a more deliberate manner to carve an able and agile government.

Delegates within the DA not only reached a consensus that they would rely on evidence-based decision-making processes, but emerged from the conference to adopt a “DA economic justice policy” which proposed to do away with race-based empowerment programmes.

Former Eskom CEO Tshidiso Matona told Deputy Chief Justice Raymond how he was suspended from the power utility without any wrongdoing, including how he took to the Labour Court where it was ruled that his suspension had been unfair.

Matona testified on how he saw it fitting to purely cut his losses – following his suspension in March 2015 – and accept severance pay of twelve months from the company.

Maybe Cassper Nyovest’s intentions were genuine when he advised Master KG to not apply for Twitter blue verification but fans seem to think Cass is jealous.

By now, everyone from Mzansi to Montenegro has heard of Master KG thanks to his global hit Jerusalema, which is breaking records on social media – having already reached more than 110 million views on YouTube.

Marketing strategies seem to not be working these past couple days.

First, it was Clicks’ racially insensitive advert, now KFC has been accused of offending the Tsonga culture.

Tweeting a picture of an episode of Family Feud SA, family contestants the Ngubenis were proudly dressed in their Tsonga traditional attire.

Kaizer Chiefs Absa Premiership choke is still the talk of the town after Ernst Middendorp’s Amakhosi could only draw with Baroka FC on a dramatic Saturday afternoon, allowing Mamelodi Sundowns to charge through the back door and take the title with a 3-0 win over Black Leopards.

Novak Djokovic was dramatically disqualified from the US Open on Sunday after accidentally striking a female lines judge with a ball in frustration during his last-16 match, sending shock waves through the tournament.

The world No 1 apologised for hitting the ball in disgust after losing his serve to go 6-5 down in the first set to Spain’s unseeded Pablo Carreno Busta inside Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Having revealed nothing in the first official teaser image last week, Renault’s Romanian division, Dacia, has taken the covers off of the all-new Sandero and Sandero Stepway.

Redesigned from scratch, the third generation of the marque’s smash-hit low cost hatch, while only set to be revealed in full at the end of this month, introduces a completely new design language inspired to an extent by the Clio, as well as the last generation Megane Coupe.

Aston Martin has uncovered its latest one-off creation confirmed to be the most powerful manual car it has ever produced.

The work of Gaydon’s Q personalisation division, the Victor draws styling inspiration from the DBS and V8 Vantage from the 1970’s and 1980s, but with a distinct modern look inside and mechanicals underneath.

