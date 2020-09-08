 
 
EFF may be sued for damages, say experts

Accountability Now executive director Advocate Paul Hoffman said if Clicks were to prove that the trashing and petrol bombing was ‘orchestrated or incited by the EFF, then they do have a cause of action for damages suffered’.

Brian Sokutu
08 Sep 2020
04:58:18 AM
A Clicks store is seen 7 September 2020 after it was vandalised on the same day supporters of the EFF demonstrated at Clicks stores around the country after the franchise aired an advert deemed demeaning to black hair. Picture: Michel Bega.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and its leader, Julius Malema, could face civil damages should health and beauty retailer Clicks press for charges after what began as a protest yesterday descended into the trashing and petrol-bombing of some stores. The EFF’s countrywide demonstrations followed the furore over last week’s advert published on the company website, which labelled black hair as “frizzy and dull” and white hair as “normal, fine, flat”. Former public protector Advocate Thuli Madonsela, who is law faculty chair at the University of Stellenbosch, said while she fought against all forms of racism, she disagreed with the tactics employed...

