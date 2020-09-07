SAHRC launches investigation into Clicks advert

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has launched an investigation into the Clicks advert that has caused an uproar in the country.

The store is in hot water following adverts published on its website, labelling black hair as “frizzy and dull” and white hair as “normal”.

The brand was called out for publishing the “racist” advert and has since apologised for the blunder.

“We sincerely apologise for offending our customers and letting you down. We acted swiftly and immediately removed the offending images which were provided by a supplier as part of their marketing campaign. As a brand we recognise that we have a responsibility to use whatever influence we have to remove implicit and explicit prejudice from society, the workplace and our advertising.

“We recognise that we have a role to play in how we represent our diverse customer base in our own and supplier advertising and we sincerely apologise for failing you. We know that we need to do better and commit to making sure that our content reflects the diverse voices and experiences of our customers,” said Rachel Wrigglesworth, Clicks Chief Commercial Officer.

Also read: ‘Apology not accepted’ – tweeps respond to Clicks’ apology

However, the apology was rejected by some, with the EFF staging protests across the country, closing Clicks stores as a result.

The SAHRC says it has written a letter to and called for a meeting with Clicks, for the retail store to explain itself concerning the content of the advert.

“The advert, for hair products, seemingly suggests that African hair is amongst others “dry and damaged”. To this effect, the Commission has launched an own-initiative investigation into this matter.

“The Commission has also noted an apology from Clicks’ Group CEO, Vikesh Ramsunder, noting the company’s disappointment at this advert and the hurt caused by it. The Commission remains committed to understanding measures taken by Clicks to guard against such adverts in the future and other accountability and sensitivity measures the company intends to take going forward.

“The Commission has also noted that the advert by Clicks has elicited strong emotions and protests from the general public. The Commission supports the right to protest as envisaged in section 17 of the Constitution, and calls for South Africans to exercise this right in a peaceful manner,” said the SAHRC.

