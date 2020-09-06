Daily news update: Trump blasts Mandela, EFF out of Clicks, why Chiefs failed

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news:

EFF prepares to mobilise members to forcibly shut down all Clicks stores After having their list of demands ignored, the Economic Freedom Fighters have threatened to forcibly shut down all Clicks stores across the country if the store does not announce that it will be shutting down voluntarily.

According to a statement issued on Sunday, “if Clicks does not close, our members in all the branches will shut down all 880 Clicks outlets across the country from Monday 7 September 2020 to Friday, 11 September 2020”.

This comes just two days after the party published a list of demands that they said must be met by Clicks to avoid a nationwide protest by members of the party.

When US President Donald J. Trump made headlines back in January 2018 for allegedly making the now-infamous “s**thole countries” remark, many South Africans never imagined their home country was on the list. Or, that Nelson Mandela was to blame.

However, according to a forthcoming tell-all book penned by Trump’s former fixer and personal lawyer Michael Cohen, the U.S. President believes South Africa is one of those “s***thole countries” and Nelson Mandela is to blame.

Since Binder’s arrival and his epic first victory in motorcycling’s premier class this year, many Msanzi residents who previously had little or no interest in circuit racing are following our man’s progress on television. Together, we marvel at Binder and other riders’ exploits on what are certainly the meanest track racing motorcycles in history.

These machines squiggle sideways under acceleration at over 160 km/h, wheelie involuntary at over 180 km/h and reach speeds of over 300 km/h on circuits with frightening regularity. But, exactly what are the MotoGP riders in charge of every time they take to the tarmac?

The family of actress Thandeka Mdeliswa confirmed in a statement issued at the weekend that her murder was an act of gender-based violence.

News of the 27-year-old’s death was confirmed on Saturday and according to the statement, she died at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria where she had been transferred after being moved from hospital to hospital.

The jokes have gone on overdrive as Kaizer Chiefs reel from the shock of losing the Absa Premiership title on the last day of league games after having led the race for 28 rounds of games.

A 1-1 draw with Baroka FC on Saturday afternoon and a 3-0 win for Mamelodi Sundowns against Black Leopards gave the title to the Tshwane giants who made it their 10th, completing a campaign they had named ‘La Decima’ which is Spanish for 10th.

There are a number of factors that may have contributed to Amakhosi tripping just before hitting the finish line and here we look at he five reasons that may have contributed to such an embarrassment for Ernst Middendorp’s side.

