Daily news update: EFF upset Julies’ funeral, Clicks backlash, Covid-19 update

Mourners at Nathaniel Julies’ funeral witnessed a brief moment of chaos when an argument broke out between Eldorado Park community members and EFF supporters who attended the funeral.

Community members called the EFF supporters to order and accused them of disrespecting the funeral by trying to shift the focus onto the party.

South African women have turned an offensive haircare advert into a rallying cry to celebrate the beauty of their natural hair. This after an advert by the Clicks Group described natural black hair as “dry, damaged, frizzy and dull”.

The backlash started on Friday when a Clicks advert which described different types of hair started trending. In the advert were pictures of four women: two black and two white.

The advert described the two black women’s hair as, “dry and damaged” and “frizzy and dull”, while the white women’s hair was labelled as “fine and flat hair” and “normal hair”.

As of yesterday, the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases is 636 884, the total number of deaths stood at 14 779 and the total number of recoveries at 561 204.

Forty-five (45) deaths were recorded in KwaZulu-Natal, 16 in Gauteng, 11 from the Eastern Cape, 19 from the Free State and 10 from the Western Cape.

The DA policy conference has adopted the principle of “non-racialism”.

The party’s long-awaited virtual policy conference started on Saturday morning, with the day dedicated to its values and principles.

Non-racialism is the rejection of race as a way to categorise and treat people, particularly in legislation.

The assumption that one’s “race” represents people who think, feel, or have the same experience of shared events based on their physical appearance, is false.

Mamelodi Sundowns have overtaken Kaizer Chiefs right at the death to lift a third Absa Premiership title on the spin, their 3-0 victory over Black Leopards on Saturday at Dobsonville Stadium enough to crown them as champions, because Amakhosi were only able to draw 1-1 with Baroka FC at Bidvest Stadium.

It was a desperately disappointing final day for Ernst Middendorp’s men, who led the table for over a year, but couldn’t beat Bakgaga when it mattered, Khama Billiat’s first half strike cancelled out by Mozambican Manuel Kambala’s second-half header.

Facebook said Saturday it would block the livestream of a Frenchman suffering from an incurable condition who wanted to broadcast his death on the social media platform.

Earlier, Alain Cocq announced that he was now refusing all food, drink and medicine after President Emmanuel Macron turned down his request for euthanasia.

Cocq, 57, who suffers from a rare condition which causes the walls of his arteries to stick together, said he believed he had less than a week to live and would broadcast his death from Saturday morning.

