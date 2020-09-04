Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Masina clarifies ‘media lies’, EFF threatens action against Clicks and load shedding

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news:

India, the United States and Brazil remain the three countries recording the greatest number of new cases over the past seven days, with 77,596, 40,875 and 40,035 cases respectively per day on average, according to an AFP count on Friday at 1100GMT.

While the number of cases was on the increase in India (15 percent more cases compared with the previous seven-day period), and Brazil (eight percent more), the situation is more or less stable in the United States with -1 percent.

Next in line come Argentina (10,129 per day), Colombia (8,507), Spain (8,429) and Peru (6,878).

Following heavy backlash from fellow African National Congress (ANC) members, Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina has come out to clarify reports that he is calling for President Cyril Ramaphosa to “step aside” amid the corruption allegations brewing against some members in the party.

“This is necessary to replenish the emergency generation reserves, which were depleted over the past week, in order to better prepare for the coming week. The system remains unreliable and vulnerable and Eskom will continue to communicate state of load shedding should there be any further developments,” said Eskom.

In a statement, secretary-general Marshall Dlamini said the party viewed the brand’s conduct to be “disturbing” and reminded South Africans of “our past painful history that was centred around racism that subjected black people to inhumane treatment and conditions”.

The reluctance to open international borders for travel was criticised by Wits social security systems administration and management studies Professor Alex van den Heever during a panel discussion by the National Press Club (NPC) on Friday.

Van den Heever raised concerns that a large part of South Africa’s lockdown protocols was based on modelling, with “actual data” now proving these models wrong.

A popular snack when food is bountiful, mice have become a vital source of protein in Malawi since the coronavirus outbreak aggravated food shortages and economic hardship.

Vendors waving long skewers of roasted field mice typically stand along Malawi’s main highway, targeting motorists travelling between the two largest cities, Blantyre and Lilongwe.

Seasoned and cooked to a crisp, mice are also sold at street stalls and markets across the southeast African country.

As another week comes to an end, the Citizen’s Lifestyle desk brings you our weekly Entertainment Round-Up.

Whether you keep up-to-date with the pulse of pop culture or you need a little help in that department, this round-up is just for you.

Rasta has struck again! But this time, the man seems to be in pursuit of global acclaim after his latest attempt to immortalise the late Chadwick Boseman in his role as Marvel’s Black Panther.

While many tried to figure out who the person in the painting is (since it does not look like Boseman), Kaya FM radio host Sizwe Dhlomo expressed his dismay at the fact that Rasta even went as far tagging Marvel Studios and Boseman’s estate, who are now in control of his Twitter account.

Kaizer Chiefs striker, Samir Nurkovic says winning the Absa Premiership title in his first season with the Soweto giants will make him very happy and has pledged that they will win it to honour the club’s 50th anniversary.

Though he didn’t step in the ring with Cornal Hendricks, Bok star Elton Jantjies says some boxing could be on the cards for him down the line.

Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies has revealed he was nearly in big trouble with national team coach Rassie Erasmus.

Confirmed to arrive in South Africa next year, Audi has unveiled a special tribute edition of the fire-breathing RS6 Avant in the United States local aficionados sadly won’t be privy to.

Paying homage to Ingolstadt’s first RS model, the RS2 Avant that bowed 25 years ago, the aptly named Tribute Edition comes decked out in a pearl effect version of the original’s Nogaro Blue paint finish, in addition to 22-inch five V-spoke cast alloy wheels, steel brakes with red RS calipers and black optics on the side blades, diffuser and grille. Black roof rails rounds the exterior off.

Jeep has backed-up the unveiling of the eagerly awaited Grand Wagoneer Concept with the first ever plug-in hybrid version of the Wrangler.

While the Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) division is no stranger to electrified Wranglers having showcased a mild-hybrid version when the current JL debuted three years ago, the introduction of the new PHEV derivative expands on the 4xe denominator applied to the Renegade and Compass until now.

