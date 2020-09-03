Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Mokonyane in state capture spotlight and dodgy Lottery grants uncovered

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news:

The country has recorded 174 more Covid-19 related deaths: 39 from KwaZulu-Natal, 50 from Gauteng, 24 from Eastern Cape, 8 from Free State, 17 from Western Cape, 9 from North West and 27 from Mpumalanga. This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 14,563.

“We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers that treated the deceased patients. Our recoveries now stand at 554,887 which translates to a recovery rate of 88%,” said Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.

During the media briefing on Thursday, Steenhuisen argued that Moodey’s resignation was an attempt to deflect attention from the “real reasons for his resignation”.

The interim leader accused Moodey to have used the “race card and played dirty politics” during his time at the DA. “As a party of due process, the same rules apply to everyone,” said Steenhuisen.

Appearing before the Zondo commission on Thursday, 2 September, former environmental affairs minister Nomvula Mokonyane and her lawyers revealed that they request to cross-question former Bosasa chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi, who made multiple accusations of corrupt activities against Mokonyane.

On Monday, Mokonyane’s personal assistant, Sandy Thomas, took the stand to defend her boss on some allegations levelled up against her.

Scams designed to lure consumers with promises of high returns and low risk did not take a break during lockdown. Now these scammers are waiting for the next opportunity to defraud unwary consumers of their retrenchment packages.

Thousands of people are being retrenched in the aftermath of the lockdown. Many of them will (thankfully) be paid retrenchment packages and that is what the scammers are waiting for: to rob you of your hard-earned money. These scams are most often circulated on social media.

A dossier of evidence gathered by forensic investigators appointed by Trade, Industry and Competition (DTIC) Minister Ebrahim Patel involving a dodgy R27.5 million rand Lottery grant has been handed to the police.

This was revealed by DTIC director-general Lionel October during a meeting of parliament’s Trade, Industry and Competition Portfolio Committee on Wednesday.

R&B singer Akon, who hails from Senegal but resides in New Jersey USA, visited his home country this week to unveil his plans and blueprint for a multibillion-dollar futuristic city he wants to build in the West African country.

The singer tweeted in at the beginning of 2020 that he had finalised an agreement to build the 2,000-acre (809-hectare) “Akon City” in Senegal, which he has said would be like a “real-life Wakanda”, a reference to the futuristic African country in the 2018 film Black Panther.

Canada’s chief public health officer on Wednesday urged couples to wear masks during sex.

Tam said people should also limit their consumption of alcohol or “other substances so you and your partner(s) are able to make safe decision.”

The mother of Kaizer Chiefs playmaker Khama Billiat has come to her son’s defence following criticism aimed at the Warriors international about his contribution to Amakhosi’s run since the resumption of the league.

Billiat struggled for form this season with some questioning his relationship with coach Ernst Middendorp, however Rosa believes the Chiefs forward will shake of the poor form and help Chiefs win the league.

Hawies Fourie says conditions will have to be well monitored, with the seven-team local competition expected to be played through the summer months.

A near tragic incident involving former Springbok flank Juan Smith underlines how dangerous it could be to play the upcoming domestic competition in extreme conditions, Cheetahs coach Hawies Fourie has warned.

Fourie recalled the Super Rugby incident 10 years ago when the Cheetahs faced the Reds in Brisbane in sweltering 35-degree conditions.

Having been seen in a number of pre-production spy shots undergoing testing and more recently, in countless render depictions, Hyundai has officially released first images of the all-new Tucson ahead of the now confirmed 14 September world debut.

In one of the most dramatic overhauls since the moniker’s founding in 2004, the Tucson builds on Hyundai’s Sensuous Sportiness design language, but with a slightly different take on not only the jewelled grille, but also the LED headlights which form an upside down L and are referred to as Parametric Hidden Lights.

After the spying of test mules nearly two years ago, spotting of heavily camouflaged prototypes, leaks detailing the interior and exterior in full and official teasers, Mercedes-Benz has officially unveiled the all-new W223 generation S-Class billed as the smartest and most technologically advanced three-pointed star ever made.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.