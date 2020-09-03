Lifting booze ban leads to 15% spike in unnatural deaths

PREMIUM!
Lifting booze ban leads to 15% spike in unnatural deathsGeneral 3 mins ago
Trends showed a large portion of unnatural deaths in the week directly after the lifting of the liquor ban was the result of violence and fatal road accidents, but one epidemiologist says the spike could also simply be due to increased movement.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
World Trump tells Americans to try to vote twice
Load Shedding Eskom to reduce load shedding to Stage 3 on Friday
Africa China invades Zim’s Hwange National Park to explore for coal
Personal Finance These scams are waiting to swallow your retrenchment package
Business News Lockdown legacy: What people owe on their rent