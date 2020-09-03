 
 
Lifting booze ban leads to 15% spike in unnatural deaths

General 3 days ago

Trends showed a large portion of unnatural deaths in the week directly after the lifting of the liquor ban was the result of violence and fatal road accidents, but one epidemiologist says the spike could also simply be due to increased movement.

Rorisang Kgosana
03 Sep 2020
09:00:12 PM
Buying sparkling wine at the Liquor City in Karaglen, Edenvale, 18 August 2020 on the first day that liquor and tobacco sales are allowed after moving to level 2 of the response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: Neil McCartney

Unnatural deaths have seen an increase since the country moved to level 2 lockdown as 15% above the predicted number of deaths by unnatural causes was recorded in the first week, with alcohol likely to be the cause. According to the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC), the number of unnatural deaths increased by 285 deaths during the week of 19-25 August from 827 to 1112 deaths. Although the data had limited information which could not determine the exact cause for the increase, previous trends showed a large portion was due to violence and fatal road accidents, said SAMRC’s chief...

