Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Stage 4 load shedding continues and UIF commissioner suspended

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 857,824 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Wednesday.

At least 25,807,000 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 16,842,600 are now considered recovered.

“This load shedding is necessary in order to conserve and replenish emergency reserves while also maintaining the stability of the power system,” said the power utility in a statement.

Eskom has urged South Africans to reduce electricity usage to ease the pressure on the system.

Minister Thulas Nxesi confirmed the suspension during a media briefing after the Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu released the first report on government’s expenditure during Covid-19.

The report revealed, among other issues, glaring inconsistencies with regards to Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (Ters) payouts.

DA Gauteng provincial leader John Moodey has in a tearful announcement resigned from the DA and has abandoned his leadership race for the party’s top position.

He said the party isn’t a home to him anymore because it goes against his principles and who he is.

Moodey also responded to questions on whether he will be joining Herman Mashaba’s party.

Civil rights organisation AfriForum says it could launch legal action against Cricket South Africa (CSA).

On Tuesday, the 30 current Proteas – men and women – also expressed their concern and condemned the chaos that is engulfing CSA.

“High standards are expected of us as players. To succeed as Proteas teams, we know we have to put aside personal differences and work together. We require the same of our administrators,” read the players’ statement.

A protest has broken out in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, as multiple artists took to the streets on Wednesday calling for government to reopen music events with limited capacity on attendance.

#VulaPresident has been seen trending on social media with notable artists including DJ Tira and DJ Bongz protesting while blocking off the N3 north and southbound, between Spaghetti Junction and the Pavilion.

Mamelodi Sundowns Midfielder football star Andile Jali has spoken up about a rift between him and reality show fitness trainer wife Nonhle Jali.

Jali shared with a KZN-based newspaper that he and Nonhle, although not legally divorced, are no longer together. According to Isolezwe, Andile said: “Sisendawonye nomkami kodwa asisathandani (My wife and I are still together but we are no longer in love)”.

Speaking on behalf of his family in a recent exclusive interview with our sister publication, All4Women, Sifiso Meyiwa, older brother to the late Senzo Meyiwa has revealed that the family found out about the shocking claims made by the hitman allegedly hired to kill Senzo like everyone else – by reading about it in the paper.

Kaizer Chiefs had to withstand some scary moments where Chippa United threatened to equalise and put a spanner in the works to their Absa Premiership title ambitions.

The Chilli Boys kept Amakhosi pinned back for most of the second half but Ernst Middendorp’s side held on for the win which came courtesy of Khama Billiat’s first half goal.

For Clinton Larsen’s men, they will ply their trade in the GaldAfrica Championship next season unless some miracle happens in their next game against Bidvest Wits this coming Saturday. City would need to beat The Students by a resounding 8-0 and hope that Baroka FC, who are three points above them, lose against Amakhosi.

Opel, together with UK sister brand Vauxhall, has released complete technical details of the all-new Mokka three months after the pulling the covers off for the first time.

The first model to sport Rüsselsheim’s ‘Bold and Pure’ styling language along with the Opel Compass and Vizor, the PSA EMP1 underpinned second generation initially debuted in all-electric e-Mokka guise powered by a 50 kWh battery that produces 100kW/260Nm. Now though, the long-time former General Motors (GM) division has detailed the conventional petrol and diesel powerunits, unsurprisingly shared with the new Corsa as well as other Peugeot and Citroën models.

Unveiled three years ago as the most controversially styled Hyundai ever made, the South Korean giant has officially taken the wraps off of not only the updated Kona, but also the sporty N Line as a teaser of what to expect from the incoming Kona N.

