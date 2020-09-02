 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

SANDF blows R51 million in irregular expenditure 

General 1 hour ago

Investigations are underway into millions of Rand worth of irregular expenditure at the defence force, including asset management contracts, swimming pool construction fees, and garden services contracts.

Rorisang Kgosana
02 Sep 2020
06:28:37 PM
PREMIUM!
SANDF blows R51 million in irregular expenditure 

SANDF members help Waterworks residents to carry their food donations in Soweto, Johannesburg, 5 June 2020. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has totalled R51.2 million in irregular expenditure during the first quarter of the 2020/21 financial year, the largest being an irregularly awarded asset management contract. The portfolio committee on defence and military veterans was briefed by the Department of Defence in Parliament on Wednesday, to report back on the first quarter following the implementation of the 2019 budget review recommendations (BRRR). Part of the R51.2 million of the department’s irregular expenditure was due to a R39 million contract for asset management which was awarded in the 2017/18 financial year through unfair bidding. This...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Lockdown legacy: What people owe on their rent

General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Limpopo RDP houses ‘fall apart’ and Mboweni calls Masina to ‘order’

Crime Third suspect in Nathaniel Julies murder case arrested

Load Shedding Stage 2 load shedding continues on Wednesday as Eskom warns of additional stages

World US police shoot and kill another black man


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.