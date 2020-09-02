AfriForum considers legal action against Cricket South Africa

Civil rights organisation AfriForum says it could launch legal action against Cricket South Africa (CSA).

This comes after CSA’s announcement on Tuesday that the organisation would be making an effort to mainly hire black consultants in an effort to “speed up” transformation.

The agreement was put forward by CSA at a meeting with the Department of Sports and Recreation.

Last month, Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa called on CSA to appoint people of colour in high administration roles.

Apart from governance and Covid-19 issues adding to CSA’s woes, the cricket board has also had to deal with the issues related to the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement.

The movement has seen former national players coming forward and revealing mistreatment and racial inequality within the South African cricket fraternity.

Director of Cricket Graeme Smith has come under fire for the appointments of “pals” Mark Boucher as Proteas coach, Jacques Kallis as batting consultant and Paul Harris as bowling consultant.

In an interview with Sport24 on Tuesday, interim CEO Kugandrie Govender confirmed that the internal measures would extend to all areas of CSA, including the Proteas men’s team.

“We are now required to enforce Black consultants only (African, Coloured and Indian) until such time as the overall numbers are moving in the right direction and we can then revise this,” Govender said in a text message.

“The proviso is that this will be the case unless there are no such consultants available at the level we require in order to keep SA at the top end of world rankings.”

According to this new agreement, which is yet to be signed, the Proteas would not be able to employ legendary all-rounder Kallis – unless it could be “proved that there was no person of colour capable of fulfilling the same role”.

Hours later, AfriForum revealed in a statement that its legal team would investigate the matter.

“Cricket South Africa’s decision to exclusively hire black consultants can in no way be regarded as anything other than unjustifiable racial discrimination,” said Ernst Roets, head of policy and action at AfriForum.

“AfriForum takes a firm stand against any form of racial discrimination and will therefore take the necessary action in this matter.

“It is concerning that it has become common for some forms of discrimination to be excused and justified as ‘necessary’ or ‘positive’. These are dangerous and blatant double standards that need to be opposed, and as a civil rights organisation AfriForum will do exactly that,” ended Roets.

On Tuesday, the 30 current Proteas – men and women – also expressed their concern and condemned the chaos that is engulfing CSA.

“High standards are expected of us as players. To succeed as Proteas teams, we know we have to put aside personal differences and work together. We require the same of our administrators,” read the players’ statement.

“Politics and self-interest appear to trump cricket imperatives and good governance. Decisions must be made that are in the best interests of cricket…”

