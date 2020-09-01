PICS & VIDEO: Limpopo mobile clinic doubles up as furniture moving van

PREMIUM!
PICS & VIDEO: Limpopo mobile clinic doubles up as furniture moving vanGeneral 2 hours ago
The Limpopo health department has been asked to explain why one of its mobile clinics was spotted in Tzaneen transporting furniture belonging to a service provider, instead of transporting patients.
