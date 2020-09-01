 
 
PICS & VIDEO: Limpopo mobile clinic doubles up as furniture moving van

The Limpopo health department has been asked to explain why one of its mobile clinics was spotted in Tzaneen transporting furniture belonging to a service provider, instead of transporting patients.

This Limpopo Mobile clinic was spotted being used as a moving van for one of the department's contractors, while the province is facing a critical shortage of ambulances and mobile clinics across its rural areas. Picture: Supplied

Pictures and videos of a mobile clinic being used to transport furniture and workshop equipment for a departmental contractor is raising eyebrows in Limpopo. The service provider has a standing contract with the department to service its ambulances, and the DA is seeking an explanation as to why the ambulance was being used as a personal moving service, instead of servicing patients, including pregnant mothers waiting for ambulances to transport them to healthcare centres for delivery. Limpopo DA Member of Parliament, Desiree van der Walt, said the party has since submitted parliamentary questions with regard to the alleged incident. She...

