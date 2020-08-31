Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Malema and Ndlozi’s cop assault trial and Petrol price

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news:

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced that the country has recorded 1,985 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total to 627,041.

South Africa has further recorded 121 more Covid-19 deaths: one from KwaZulu-Natal, 20 from Gauteng, 20 from Eastern Cape, 24 from Western Cape, 8 from North West, 16 from Free State, 23 from Limpopo and 9 from Northern Cape. This brings the total number of Covid-19 deaths to 14,149.

3, 693 721 tests have been conducted in South Africa so far.

After initially failing to appear before the Zondo commission last week, Sandy Thomas, who is former minister of water and environmental affairs Nomvula Mokonyane’s personal assistant, gave her testimony relating to Bosasa.

This comes after Mokonyane last month denied claims that she received bribes from Bosasa.

According to Thomas, she has been working for Mokonyane for 20 years and is currently employed at the Chief Albert Luthuli House, which is headquarters of the African National Congress (ANC).

A faction within the Limpopo ANC, is allegedly leading a campaign to oust President Cyril Ramaphosa before his term lapses, leading Ramaphosa’s political backers in the province to square up, saying those who want to remove him must bring (the fight) it on. Ramaphosa was born in Chiawelo, Soweto but his ancestral roots are allegedly in Madombidzha village in Venda, Limpopo.

The trial in the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema and party spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi’s assault case will commence on 13 October in court, confirmed lobby group AfriForum.

The two are accused of allegedly assaulting a police officer at the funeral of struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in 2018, while the incident was captured on CCTV cameras.

The price increases are due to the Rand weakening against the US dollar from R16.82 to R17.28 during the period under review when compared to the previous one, he said. The average Brent Crude oil price also increased slightly from $43.49 per barrel to $44.78 per barrel during the review period.

What started out as a memorial service fit for the man who’s company offered a final sense of dignity to those who had passed on quickly devolved into something out of a telenovela on Sunday when the sister of the late Lebogang Khitsane decided to use her funeral speech to denigrate his wife.

South Africans were left shocked as violence and chaos ensued on eNCA’s live broadcast of the memorial service when his sister, Semati Moedi, took to the stage to accuse his wife of causing him pain while he was still alive by having an extramarital affair.

The last episode of Uyajola 9/9 this season was filled with drama once again after host Jub Jub was caught in the middle and subsequently thrown into a pool.

In the first episode, Thandeka was overwhelmed after her suspicions were confirmed that her boyfriend was cheating on her. As they confronted him, they found the boyfriend with another woman near a pool. One thing led to another and during the scuffle, Jub Jub landed in the drink.

Marking its tenth year in production this year and on the back of its second extensive revamp, the first resulting in its becoming available in South Africa, Nissan’s arch rival for the outgoing Toyota Land Cruiser 200 receives a redesigned front facia in the form of the latest V-motion grille, restyled headlights with integrated boomerang shaped daytime running LEDs, front wings which cuts in the light clusters, new air intakes on the sides of the front bumper and updated boomerang taillights complete with sequential indictors and darkened clusters.

Porsche has reportedly defended its axing of the short-lived Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid by suggesting that the model could return with more power than originally offered.

Surprisingly absent from the facelift Panamera range along with the conventional Turbo, Panamera Line Head Thomas Friemuth has stated that the charged-up E-Hybrid is only “some weeks or months” away with an output of more than its predecessor’s 500 kW.

Reports from Belgium suggest that Jupiler Pro League side Sint-Truiden are set to table an offer for Kaizer Chiefs attacker Dumisani Zuma.

According to Belgian website, voetbalbelgie.be, the transfer offer is between €1 million (close to R20-million) and €1.5m (close to R30-million).

READ: Chiefs coach Middendorp rues missed chances in Wits loss

“In search for reinforcements for the attack, STVV will travel South African roads. There is an offer of 1 to 1.5 million euros for Dumisani Perseverance Zuma,” read the report.

The Springboks could give the Rugby Championship a miss this year, with SA Rugby reportedly considering a switch to a new Eight Nations competition in Europe.

The Eight Nations series was initially expected to include all the teams from the annual Six Nations – England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales – along with Fiji and Japan.

Japan pulled out last week, however, ahead of the scheduled start of the tournament on November 14.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.