Black farmers also victims of attacks and land invasions

PREMIUM!
Black farmers also victims of attacks and land invasionsGeneral 2 hours ago
It’s not only whites who are being targeted, says victim.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Multimedia GALLERY: Eldorado Park marches against police brutality
General Celebrated photographer Jürgen Schadeberg dies, aged 89
Covid-19 Global virus cases cross 25 million as India sets grim record
World Sparking fury, White House halts election security briefings to Congress
General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Ramaphosa to face integrity committee and Mashaba launches new party