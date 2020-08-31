 
 
Black farmers also victims of attacks and land invasions

General 2 hours ago

It’s not only whites who are being targeted, says victim.

Sipho Mabena
31 Aug 2020
05:01:32 AM
Bikers' farmer murders protests attended by thousands of people. Photo: Twitter @ILaesecke

It’s not only white farmers who are falling victim to attacks and land invasions – black farmers are increasingly being targeted because they have little support. Land invaders have dealt a fledgeling black fruit farmer a devastating blow, burning down 130 hectares of mango orchards in his 888-hectare farm in Tzaneen, Limpopo. Farmers and landowners have increasingly become under siege from land invaders and farm attacks, with farmers’ organisations disputing the narrative that only white farmers were under attack. In the past two weeks, Whisky Kgabo, a renowned specialist fruit farmer in Tzaneen, and his workers battled the fire he...

