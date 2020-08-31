 
 
Solving GBV problem must translate into real change

Committee on women and gender equity commission call for dialogue.

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
31 Aug 2020
05:02:41 AM
Solving GBV problem must translate into real change

Protesters hold placards during a protest against Femicide in the streets outside parliament, Cape Town, South Africa, 29 August 2020. Police made several arrests and used stun grenades to disperse a small crowd who gathered to protest against Gender Based Violence and Femicide. South African Femicide rates are five times the global average, according to statistics South Africa. Picture: EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

Another Women’s Month has culminated in professionals and parliament highlighting how difficult it is for the call to end gender-based violence (GBV) to be translated into real change. The Covid-19 pandemic and related restrictions of movement have created fertile ground for a wave of domestic violence cases, with the South African Police Service (Saps) getting 2 320 complaints of GBV within the first week of the lockdown in March this year. South African femicide rates were five times the global average, according to Statistics SA.Private sector social worker, Tasmeen Darffurn said that due to the stressors of the pandemic, South...

