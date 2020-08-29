Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Ramaphosa to face integrity committee and Mashaba launches new party

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news:

Covid-19 update: SA records 2418 new cases and 238 deaths

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa as of Saturday is 622,551, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced.

The country has also recorded 238 more deaths – 81 from KwaZulu-Natal, 47 from Gauteng, 6 from Eastern Cape, 9 from Western Cape and 123 from Free State. This brings the total number of deaths to 13,981.

ANC NEC: Cyril Ramaphosa offers to subject himself to integrity committee

In a move that seemingly disarmed his most vocal opponents, President Cyril Ramaphosa has told the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) he had approached the integrity committee to account for his CR17 campaign.

Ramaphosa preemptively approached the integrity committee last week asking them for a chance to explain his controversial campaign that received more than R400 million in donations.

ANC NEC meeting: Masina demands Ramaphosa’s resignation

More and more senior ANC members are coming forward to demand that the party’s president, Cyril Ramaphosa step aside.

This as the party’s national executive committee meets this weekend while the shadow of Covid-19 related corruption hangs over its head.

Ekurhuleni mayor, Mzwandile Masina, was the latest to call for Ramaphosa to resign, but he did not say what charges Ramaphosa should face.

Action SA’s Mashaba takes tough stance on corruption, illegal immigration

The leader of South Africa’s newest political party, Action SA’s Herman Mashaba, has vowed to ban Zimbabwean leaders belonging to the governing Zanu-PF party from entering South Africa and freeze their assets in the country.

While he stood firm on illegal immigration, Mashaba said the Zimbabwean people must not be punished for what was happening in their country.

Local celebrities pay tribute to ‘Black Panther’ actor Chadwick Boseman

As the shock of the news that actor Chadwick Boseman still filters across the globe, South African celebrities have also paid tribute to the Black Panther star.

Boseman’s passing was announced in a family statement on Saturday morning, he had lost his four year battle with stage 3 colon cancer.

Netcare reopens surgical wings

All categories of elective surgeries, from knee replacements and hysterectomies to tonsillectomies and cataract removals, have resumed at Netcare hospitals and day hospitals.

The decision on whether to proceed with a specific surgical procedure is, as always, solely that of the treating surgeon and the patient.

Sandilands heroics hand Pirates victory against SuperSport

Orlando Pirates finally picked up a post-lockdown win on Saturday, in no small part thanks to Wayne Sandilands, who saved two penalties to bring down SuperSport United in a 2-1 victory at Ellis Park.

Bradley Grobler and substitute Thamsanqa Gabuza both saw their spot-kicks saved by Pirates’ 37-year-old goalkeeper, denying SuperSport a second equaliser after Zakhele Lepasa had come off the bench to net his first ever Absa Premiership goal.

Injured Osaka hands title to Azarenka in New York

“I’m sorry to have to withdraw today with an injury,” said Osaka, who is currently on the Monday night schedule at the US Open where she is due to play fellow Japanese Misaki Doi in the first round.

“I pulled my left hamstring yesterday in the second set tiebreak and it has not recovered overnight as I had hoped.”

Kristoff wins first stage, Nizzolo hangs on for seventh

On an intense opening stage, which included multiple crashes in wet conditions, the peloton worked hard to reel in a small breakaway with a little less than 60km left on the 156m leg.

Refusing to give the three-man break a chance, a large group managed to stay together, setting up a late sprint for the line.

