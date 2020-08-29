 
 
Attitude of Ocean Basket waitress a lesson to everyone

General

Faced with threat of eviction, Ocean Basket waitress Precious Jakachia maintains positive outlook.

Tracy Lee Stark
29 Aug 2020
05:01:06 AM
Precious Jakachia, a waitress from Ocean Basket in Randburg poses for a picture at Ocean Basket in Randburg, 25 August 2020. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

It’s not every day that you meet an upbeat and inspiring waitress who, despite Covid-19 challenges, continues to set a new bar for being positive. Saturday Citizen chatted to Ocean Basket waitress Precious Jakachia, who has been waitressing for more than seven years, to find out some of the challenges faced by members of the hospitality industry during pandemic. It all hit home when President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the lockdown on 26 March, “which led to a really, really bad lockdown”, she says. She said she knew the amount of challenges she would face as most of her tips only...

