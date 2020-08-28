Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Zuma’s letter to Ramaphosa and Mkhwebane loses ConCourt bid

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news:

As of Friday, the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 620,132, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced.

The country has also recorded 115 more deaths – 14 from KwaZulu-Natal, 47 from Gauteng, 10 from Eastern Cape, 16 from North West, 18 from Mpumalanga. This brings the total number of deaths to 13,743.

“We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers that treated the deceased patients. Our recoveries now stand 533,935, which translates to a recovery rate of 86%,” said Mkhize.

Former president Jacob Zuma has written a scathing letter in response to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s letter to ANC members, in which he condemned the Covid-19 related corruption under his watch.

The letter reads in part: “I write this letter to you, my fellow ANC member, as our movement and our country face one of the greatest challenges since the advent of democracy. Today, the ANC and its leaders stand accused of corruption. The ANC may not stand alone in the dock, but it does stand as Accused No. 1.”

However, Zuma says Ramaphosa’s letter was “flawed” in several aspects, including addressing it to “ANC members” who have never abused state resources.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has been dealt another blow in court, this time as the Constitutional Court on Friday dismissed her application for leave to appeal the judgment against her on the Estina Dairy Farm report.

The ConCourt ruled that the application bears no reasonable prospect of success, and dismissed the application with costs.

The provincial executive committee (PEC) of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has decided that party members facing “prosecutorial procedures” should immediately step aside.

Briefing the media on the outcomes of the PEC’s meeting on Friday, the party’s provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli said recently sworn-in member of the KwaZulu-Natal Legislature and former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede as well as the deputy chair of the party in the province, Mike Mabuyakhulu, will be “required to step aside” pending the outcomes of their respective court cases and party processes, which include them appearing before the ANC’s provincial integrity commission.

A recent early retirement drive, staff attrition, and the inability to fill 7 000 additional posts saw close to 5 000 South African Police Service (SAPS) personnel exit the police service.

That’s according to Police Minister Bheki Cele, who said staff decreased from 192 277 to 187 358 in the 2019/2020 financial year.

These figures are contained in Cele’s response to a written parliamentary question from DA MP Ockert Terblanche, who wanted details on the SAPS’ early retirement drive and other staff challenges.

We all love a surprise party but when flamboyant local celebrity Somizi Mhlongo decides to surprise you, you know it’s going to be memorable.

To celebrate hit-maker Cassper Nyovest’s new journey into fatherhood, Somizi arranged what he’s dubbed as a “dadchelor” drive-thru party for Cassper.

Twitter is currently on fire and hugely successful film and media couple Connie and Shona Ferguson are being burnt.

It all started this week when it was announced that Ferguson Films had hired actor Peter Mashigo to star in The Queen despite Mashigo’s history of violence against women when he was filmed beating a woman in Pretoria.

Given South Africa’s horrifically long relationship with all manner of violence against women and young girls, the Fergusons’ decision has not been well-received by the public – and celebrities are also expressing their disappointment.

Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp has called on Amakhosi supporters to rally behind the team and all the players, without scapegoating individuals if they don’t do as well as they are expected.

He said this responding to a question about the mounting criticism towards the Amakhosi star, Khama Billiat whose form has been questionable this season having scored just one goal so far.

Middendorp suggested that Billiat is still committed to the club’s cause.

While the return to competition has been pushed back to the end of September, local rugby players have been cleared to resume full training next week.

The return to full contact training couldn’t have come soon enough, according to the Lions’ Springbok flanker Jaco Kriel.

SA Rugby announced on Friday that the the nation’s top franchises could resume full contact training next week, pending final health and safety protocols and Covid-19 testing. Coupe/cabriolet Porsche Panamera still a possibility Porsche has reportedly not closed door on the prospects of introducing a coupe version of the Panamera aimed at the BMW 8 Series. According to motoring.com.au, who reported on the matter in April last year, the Panamera’s Product Line Head, Thomas Friemuth, said discussions pertaining to a successor to the 928 that ended production 25 years ago are ongoing, albeit with no final decision having been at present. Mercedes-AMG prices red-hot four-cylinder A35 and A45 S models Mercedes-AMG has completed its ‘junior’ line-up of models by officially announcing pricing of the A35 hatch, sedan and CLA 35, as well as those of the eagerly awaited, fire breathing A45 S and CLA 45 S. As indicated earlier this year when stickers emerged via the online configurator, the A35 models employ a turbocharged 2.0-litre engine rated at 225kW/400Nm, which translates to a top speed of 250 km/h and 0-100 km/h in 4.7 seconds for the hatch, 4.8 seconds in the case of the sedan and 4.9 seconds in the coupe-styled CLA 35.

