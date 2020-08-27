IFP founder Mangosuthu Buthelezi turns 92

Warm messages have been pouring in after Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) founder Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi celebrated his 92nd birthday on Thursday.

“We wish Prince Buthelezi a blessed birthday,” Parliament’s presiding officers said.

“It is an honour and a privilege to have him in our midst as he has consistently exhibited wisdom, remarkable vision and exemplary leadership in the institution. He comes from a selfless and a giving generation, worthy of our emulation,” they added.

The president of the IFP, Velenkosini Hlabisa, said he was grateful that Buthelezi was still walking beside them.

“Today, the IFP gives thanks for the long life granted to our founder, for it has allowed us time to sit under his wisdom and be guided by his vision for South Africa,” said Hlabisa.

He wished Buthelezi continued strength and health. The Zulu prince celebrated his birthday a week after he recovered from Covid-19. He was diagnosed after he came into contact with a person who had tested positive for the virus.

“Your fighting spirit and your conquering of Covid-19 are inspiring to millions of people in South Africa,” said the presiding officers.Prince Buthelezi has served as a Member of Parliament since 1994 and remains the longest-serving member.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.