Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, UIF payouts resume and South Africans fall deeper into debt

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news:

As of Wednesday, South Africa has recorded a total of 615,701 Covid-19 cases, with 2,684 new cases. The country has also recorded 194 new deaths: 57 from KwaZulu-Natal, 61 from Gauteng, 4 from Northern Cape, 12 from Eastern Cape and 60 from Western Cape. This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 13,502.

“We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers that treated the deceased patients. Our recoveries now stand at 525,242, which translates to a recovery rate of 85%,” said Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.

A portfolio committee meeting on Wednesday morning revealed that Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (Ters) payouts, which were abruptly suspended by the UIF on Tuesday, have resumed.

Democratic Alliance (DA) employment and labour shadow minister Dr Michael Cardo confirmed to The Citizen that payments had indeed resumed, but in the same breath, said there were still glaring information gaps with the update.

The number of deeply indebted consumers in South Africa over the past three months has risen sharply compared to the same period last year.

Debt Rescue CEO Neil Roets said they had seen a dramatic increase since June in people requesting debt counselling, and a spike of 54% month-on-month in July and August.

Public Protector (PP) Busisiwe Mkhwebane has renewed calls for officials to cooperate with her office’s investigations, after hitting a number of dead ends with officials failing to respond to information requests.

The office of the public protector said on Wednesday that efforts to “deal expeditiously with Covid-19-related matters” has been met “with some degree of resistance” from executive members and senior government officials.

The mother of a black man shot repeatedly in the back by Wisconsin police called on Tuesday for calm after two nights of violent protests, as her lawyer said it would take a “miracle” for her son to walk again.

“We really just need prayers,” Julia Jackson said of her son Jacob Blake, seen in video being shot up to seven times at point-blank range by a white Kenosha, Wisconsin police officer as he tried to get into his car with his three children inside on Sunday.

Have you ever wondered what the inside of your favourite celebrity’s home looks like? Or better yet, what it would be like to live in it?

DJ Zinhle is giving people the opportunity to experience exactly that after she announced her new home would be listed on Airbnb.

Zodwa Wabantu has announced that her popular reality show Zodwa Wabantu: Uncensored will be returning for season two on Moja Love.

She confirmed the news in an Instagram post on 24 August.

“Are you’ll ready? Who should I bring back? What do you wanna see on Zodwa Wabantu: Uncensored? We are in preparation to start shooting,” she wrote.

We take a look at the five reasons why Sundowns could emerge victorious and go level on points with the Glamour Boys ahead of the final three league games.

Versatile squad

When you look at Sundowns’ squad, Pitso Mosimane can easily rotate his team because he boasts players who can slot in two or more roles with ease. For example, Mosa Lebusa can double up as a left-back and centre-back. Lyle Lakay plays the whole of the left flank while Rivaldo Coetzee is able to play at the heart of midfield or in the rear guard.

Wallabies captain Michael Hooper will head overseas for the first half of next year, Rugby Australia said Wednesday, after reportedly signing a six month deal with Japanese Top League side Toyota Verblitz.

Hooper will miss most of the New South Wales Waratahs’ 2021 Super Rugby season after being released for six months as part of a pay deal agreed earlier this year, Rugby Australia said in a statement.

With the initial report breaking two months ago, Hyundai has officially released a series of images depicting not only the facelift Kona, but also its sporty N Line offshoot.

In a short statement, the South Korean marque confirms that the now three year old Kona will get a new front skidplate and the N Line sportier bumpers with functioning side air vents. Based on the images though, the revisions go further in the shape of revised split headlights, a new front bumper and on the N Line, a gloss black mesh grille with N badging, and a new bonnet with three slits similar to that of the Audi A1.

Having announced availability earlier this month of the Carbon Edition Range Rover Sport SVR, Land Rover has revised the Evoque and Discovery Sport ranges with not only new features, but also powerunits.

Starring on both is the new Privi infotainment derived from the Defender, which boasts over-the-air updates, better smartphone integration and the option of being upgraded to the flagship Pro system with added satellite navigation.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.