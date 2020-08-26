Daily news update: Africa may be past Covid peak, Bosasa back at Zondo, your weather update

As of Tuesday, South Africa has recorded a cumulative total of 613,017 Covid-19 cases, with 1,567 new cases identified, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced.

The country has also recorded 149 more Covid-19 related deaths: 35 from KwaZulu-Natal, 54 from Gauteng, 16 from Mpumalanga, 10 from Northern Cape, 16 from Eastern Cape and 18 from Western Cape. This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 13,308.

“We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers that treated the deceased patients. Our recoveries now stand at 520,381 which translates to a recovery rate of 84%,” said Mkhize.

The High Court in Johannesburg has found the liquidators appointed to take the reins at African Global Holdings (AGH, formerly Bosasa), acted unlawfully when they put the controversial company’s assets under the hammer – in what was at the time described as “the auction of the decade” – last December.

Acting Judge De Villiers on Monday declared sales made without the written consent of the board of directors to have been unauthorised.

The appointment by Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula of Bongisizwe Mpondo as the sole administrator and accounting officer of the ailing Passenger Rail Association of South Africa (Prasa) was unlawful, the Western Cape High Court has ruled.

Judge Nathan Erasmus on Tuesday found in favour of commuter activist group #UniteBehind and ordered the minister to appoint a new board within 60 days.

In the much-anticipated testimony from former Bosasa (now African Global Operations) employee Bongiwe Dube, the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture heard how Dube, in the catering section, was expected to cater to staff members and prisoners, while linking former Gauteng premier and Cabinet minister Nomvula Mokonyane to a meat delivery worth R17,000.

While the winter season edging closer to its end, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) confirmed that thunderstorms were expected in some part of the province on Thursday afternoon, 27 August.

SAWS forecaster Kgolofelo Mahlangu told The Citizen that Gauteng would experience a tiny drop in temperature on the day while the warm weather persists throughout the week.

The radiotherapy department at Netcare Unitas Hospital in Centurion delivered a course of full-body irradiation using volumetric arc therapy in the treatment of a seven-year-old patient leukaemia patient.

According to Dr Sheynaz Bassa, in this young boy’s case, the radiation therapy planners did extensive research before deciding on the use of volumetric arc technology. They drew on international experience in which a similar treatment approach had been used for leukaemia to ensure the most accurate planning and treatment possible.

The iPhone 12 may be Apple’s most-anticipated phone in years as the release suggests a big update.

The new device will reportedly have an all-new look as well as add 5G connectivity and OLED displays. Here’s what we know so far, according to tech website Tom’s Guide. New iPhones usually launch in September, but Apple confirmed that the iPhone 12 will be delayed this year.

If a recent survey by RunRepeat.com is anything to go by, gyms all over the world may experience an alarmingly large loss in customers in the coming months.

Out of the 10,824 gym members surveyed across 116 countries between 24 April 2 and 1 May, nearly half of all gym members globally indicated that they will not return to their gyms upon reopening. Furthermore, 36.57% of those surveyed stated that they have already cancelled or are considering cancelling their memberships.

Striker Leonardo Castro was withdrawn in the first half of Sunday’s 1-1 draw against Stellenbosch FC, while star midfielder Lebogang Manyama missed the game because of an injury.

“I will get advice from the medical team about Leonardo Castro’s injury. We hope he will recover in time for our next game,” Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp told the club’s website.

Though SA Rugby is in the process of scheduling a return to play, the Kings have withdrawn themselves from contention, as local rugby continues to struggle after five months with no on-field action.

Locked in financial turmoil, the Southern Kings made a shock decision on Tuesday, voluntarily pulling out of all competitions for the remainder of the year.

Initially not part of the facelift V-Class range, Mercedes-Benz South Africa has now announced pricing and spec details of the new V300d.

Coming off of the updates applied in February last year as part of a mid-life refresh, the V300d slots-in above the V250d as the three-pointed star’s flagship van, with the move seeing the 140kW/440Nm 2.1-litre OM 651 turbodiesel engine being placed by the new 2.0-litre OM 654 that pumps 176kW/500Nm, the latter rising by 30 Nm thanks to an overboost function.

Like the CRF 450R,­ every part of the CRF 450RX is new , save for wheels and engine, with the comprehensive update benefiting directly from knowhow gained by the development of Tim Gajser and HRC’s 2019 championship winning CRF450RW works machine.

For the 2021 model year, the CRF 450RX receives a wide array of improvements. Firstly it’s 2.3 kg lighter thanks to a revised frame and subframe, the chassis geometry has been tightened-up, the ground clearance increased and suspensions tweaked.

