‘Out-of-control’ drinkers could force government’s hand

Reintroducing the ban on alcohol may not be on government’s to-do list just yet, but those responsible for the spate of liquor-related incidents should know that they are being closely watched.

Government has described as “tragic” reports a spike in accidents and domestic violence during alert Level 2, which over the weekend saw – among other countrywide occurrences – three Tshwane metro police officers killed in a head-on collision with an alleged drunk driver.

This has seen Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula call for laws surrounding the sale of alcohol to be reviewed, saying South Africans are “out of control”.

“As a country, we need to review our laws on the access of alcohol. We need to address this as it continues to kill our people on roads and everywhere,” Mbalula said during a visit to the relatives of the three deceased officers on Monday.

“People are out of control. We must now put our heads together. When government acts, nobody is going to say it is unfair,” Mbalula lamented, adding that the problem did not suddenly arrive along with the Covid-19 pandemic, but has always been there and is only now being thrust into the spotlight.

He added that South Africa can not implement a total ban on alcohol, but that “we have to have strong regulations, like in other countries where they take your licence away. In other countries, you know that once you are intoxicated behind the wheel, there are serious consequences.”

Road deaths pick up over drunken weekend

Several social media messages have surfaced in recent days, claiming President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to announce another ban on alcohol due to people misbehaving, but none of these currently hold any weight.

While government communications boss Phumla Williams says there aren’t any plans for a return to Level 3 or Level 4 and a renewed ban on alcohol as yet, she said last week’s move to Lockdown Level 2 was seen by many as a positive sign that we are making progress in our efforts to contain the coronavirus, it came with a clear warning from the president that vigilance and responsibility will be paramount.

“Tragically, the positive progress that the country has been making towards containing the spread of Covid-19 is being dampened by report of alcohol abuse, recklessness and terrible vehicle crashes and fatalities on our roads.”

Williams said the recent spate of fatal accidents following the reopening of liquor sales were “a cause for concern”.

“As verified by the police, 740 suspects, including two police officers were arrested for drinking and driving. A 27-year-old Constable was arrested in Sedibeng on Saturday night after driving into an accident, injuring a bystander.

“He was charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol as well as reckless and negligent driving. A Sergeant was arrested in Norwood, Johannesburg on Thursday night after his car collided with a Metro police vehicle.

“The 37-year-old was arrested on the spot and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol.”

Please behave responsibly

She also expressed concern over those acting as if the relaxing of restrictions meant that the pandemic is a thing of the past, saying: “We have noticed that some people do not abide by alert level 2 regulations which place restrictions on gathering and we urge law enforcement authorities to play their role in bringing the culprits to book.

Several healthcare workers have reported an uptick in patients reporting to the country’s medical facilities with alcohol-related injuries, including stab wounds and gunshot wounds.

“In the midst of a pandemic, it cannot be acceptable that health-care workers in our hospitals have to deal with high numbers of cases at the trauma units as a result of alcohol. Although the government is committed to addressing societal issues such as alcohol abuse and the carnage on our roads, ultimately, these issues are everybody’s responsibility,” Williams pleaded.

“Government calls on all South Africans to promote responsible alcohol use and road safety in the country. Government further appeals to the liquor industry to strengthen current efforts with government that aim to curb the scourge of alcohol abuse.

Even the liquor industry showing concern

Meanwhile, the alcohol industry has pledged R150 million to assist with direct harm reduction programmes for 2021.

Alcohol sector pledges R150m to tackle drinking and driving, gender-based violence

According to a statement released on August 20, the industry’s intervention will deal with key areas of concern, including drinking and driving or walking, binge or underage drinking, as well as gender-based violence (GBV) and femicide.

