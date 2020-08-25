 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

‘Out-of-control’ drinkers could force government’s hand

General 30 mins ago

Despite WhatsApp and social media messages claiming otherwise, President Cyril Ramaphosa isn’t expected to renew the ban on the sale of alcohol just yet, but several sectors of government have expressed concern over the spate in accidents and other alcohol-related incidents over the past few days.

Earl Coetzee and Brian Sokutu
25 Aug 2020
03:01:41 PM
PREMIUM!
‘Out-of-control’ drinkers could force government’s hand

Image: iStock.

Reintroducing the ban on alcohol may not be on government’s to-do list just yet, but those responsible for the spate of liquor-related incidents should know that they are being closely watched. Government has described as “tragic” reports a spike in accidents and domestic violence during alert Level 2, which over the weekend saw – among other countrywide occurrences – three Tshwane metro police officers killed in a head-on collision with an alleged drunk driver. This has seen Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula call for laws surrounding the sale of alcohol to be reviewed, saying South Africans are “out of control”. “As...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
820 people arrested in Gauteng at the weekend, many for drunk driving 24.8.2020
Cops among hundreds of ‘drunk’ drivers arrested in Gauteng over weekend 24.8.2020
Three TMPD officers die after colliding head-on with suspected drunk driver 23.8.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Fitness and Wellness South Africans keen to get back to gyms, bucking global trend

Business News Financial carnage: Lockdown devastation in numbers

Politics Claims on Ace Magashule ‘fake news’, says ANC

Business News Government says it has received ’10 offers to buy SAA’

World Berlin hospital says Navalny tests ‘indicate poisoning’


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.