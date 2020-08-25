Taxi operator arrested for collecting ‘protection fees’

A Mamelodi taxi operator has been arrested for allegedly contravening a high court order prohibiting the collection of money from industry colleagues.

The court order, sought by and granted to the Gauteng transport department, among others prohibited the practice of collecting so-called “protection fees” from taxi association members through methods bordering on money laundering.

Gauteng public transport and roads infrastructure MEC Jacob Mamabolo said this remedy was currently not provided for in the national land transport act, thus the order closed that gap in the law.

Mamabolo urged taxi associations to start opening cases in connection with cases where money was extorted from operators.

He said that the arrest should send a strong warning to the taxi industry members that their days of acting with impunity were numbered.

“As the provincial government, we welcome the arrest and swift response by the SAPS team for bringing the first culprit to book. Law enforcement agencies will not hesitate to arrest other culprits who contravene the court order.

“We call on the justice system to ensure that culprits are prosecuted and face the full might of the law,” said Mamabolo.

“We call on other associations to lead by example and open cases against any members found to be contravening the court order.

“Working with law enforcement agencies, members of the public and taxi associations, we will continue to ensure that the taxi industry members are held to account and honour the court order.

“Police arrested the Mamelodi Amalgamated Taxi Association (Mata) member who operates on the Nellmapius route after he allegedly contravened the high court order,” he added.

Mamabolo thanked the Mata interim committee under the administration of Hettie Groenewald for acting on the matter.

He said the Gauteng provincial government also remained committed to ending the violence in the sector and assist it in its efforts to grow, formalise and contribute to the growth of the economy.

“The taxi industry is an important stakeholder in our efforts to integrate and modernise our public transport system as part of the department’s smart mobility strategy.”

Earlier this month, taxi violence broke out on Dr Savage Street in front of the Tshwane district hospital pathological services gates. The shootout left one suspect dead and three police officers wounded.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said a provincial task team that investigated taxi violence had been on an intelligence-driven operation, where they traced a suspect believed to be involved in taxi violence.

She said a total of 11 suspects were arrested; one was allegedly found with a licenced firearm, but unlicensed ammunition.

The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) in Tshwane said it was “in the dark” over a spate of deadly taxi violence in the metro this year.

Santaco Tshwane regional spokesperson Mack Makata said it was “unfortunate” that his association was losing members’ lives.

“As for the cause thereof, we are in the dark.”

Makata said it was therefore hard to address issues internally and externally affecting the taxi industry. He said the taxi industry was worried over the killings.

He said the taxi industry was cooperating with the law enforcement agencies to deal with the killings “which deprive families of breadwinners”.

Makata said it was the duty of law enforcement agencies to handle investigations and arrest perpetrators as the industry was only handling the business side.

“We urge all associations to come forward whenever they have issues, whether internal or external,” said Makata.

