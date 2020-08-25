WATCH: Multiple graves vandalised at Oudtshoorn Jewish cemetery

A number of graves at the Jewish cemetery on Condor Street in Oudtshoorn, Western Cape were vandalised last week.

According to David Harris, a well-known figure in the Jewish community, the wall around the cemetery does not help keep criminals out.

“The cemetery is already 150 years old. The vandals simply climb over the walls and defecate in the cemetery, dump their rubbish here and vandalise the last resting place of our loved ones.

“The Jewish community has been maintaining the cemetery for several years now and is now paying for the graves themselves to be repaired.

“The barbed wire we put up a few years ago has also been stolen.”

This article first appeared on Oudtshoorn Courant and was republished with permission.

