Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Mkhwebane on apartheid beneficiaries, and Magashule ‘fake news’

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news:

Daily Covid-19 statistical update:

South Africa reported 1,677 new cases of confirmed Covid-19 infections on Monday as the death toll reached 13,159.

With 10,640 test having been done in the 24-hour reporting period, the Health Department said in a statement that an additional 100 deaths had also been recorded: 36 in Mpumalanga, 14 in KwaZulu-Natal, 8 in Limpopo, 11 in the Eastern Cape, and 19 in the Western Cape.

The total number of confirmed infections in the country now stands at 611,450.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has urged young people to probe national Treasury spend, as they could find that it is still benefiting companies or people who benefited during apartheid, and is not fulfilling its mandate to economically empower “our people”.

On Monday Mkhwebane was part of a virtual debate on the topic of whether corruption should be considered a crime against humanity, hosted by the United Nations Association of South Africa (Unasa).

The president of the African Transformation Movement (ATM) Vuyo Zungula also took part in the debate.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has apologised for comments he made regarding the dismissal for Zambia’s central bank governor by President Edgar Lungu.

Mboweni’s apology comes after a President Ramaphosa reprimanded Mboweni for the comments on social media.

A fire has broken out at the Juma Masjid Mosque on Dr Yusuf Dadoo Street, formerly known as Grey Street, in Durban’s central business district (CBD), confirmed the KwaZulu Natal Emergency Medical Services (KZN EMS).

KZN EMS spokesperson Robert McKenzie said firefighters from eThekwini fire department also arrived at the scene to put out the blaze, which broke out around 12pm on Monday.

Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams – or “Princess Stella” according to the DA – has for the second time “decided to override the power of the National Assembly regarding appointments to the Icasa Council,” the party’s Phumzille van Damme has charged.

The party will request that Speaker Thandi Modise subject Ndabeni-Abrahams to disciplinary action following her latest decision to ignore parliament, Van Damme said in a press release.

The African National Congress (ANC) has condemned reports claiming its secretary-general, Ace Magashule, has distanced the party from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s letter on corruption.

Social media accounts had been spreading the reports as breaking news, with one claiming: “ANC SG Ace Magashule says Cyril Ramaphosa letter to ANC members especially those who are embroiled in PPE tender corruption doesn’t represent ANC. Magashule went further said: ‘Only the office of the Secretary has power to release letter to members’.”

But the ruling party says it’s all lies.

Following her posts and comments on social media at the weekend, Mome Mahlangu, wife of retired comedian Mongezi “Tol A$$ Mo” Ngcobondwane has been subject to much criticism from the public.

This after she posted, and then altered, a statement on social media in support of her husband.

In her post, she referred to the public as the “kangaroo court” before adding: “I’m not sure why I’m being bullied cause yes I will support my husband until he is proven guilty, not by Twitter.”

In her initial statement, Mome revealed that this is the third time someone has taken her husband to court in the span of three years.

Gospel singer Dr Tumi has been dubbed the best guest judge in the history of Idols SA.

The musician appeared on the highly popular singing competition on Sunday and his appearance caught the attention of many viewers and fans alike.

Dr Tumi very academic, analytical, diplomatic, and constructive in his criticism. Best judge Idols has ever had.#idolssa2020 #idols

Thursday night’s game between Absa Premiership log leaders Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns at the Orlando Stadium promises to be an enthralling affair.

Masandawana are now three points behind Amakhosi after beating Golden Arrows 1-0 on Monday night.

Themba Zwane was the hero after he came off the bench to net the match winner in the 90th minute, finding his 10th goal of the season in the process.

Elite athletes have lashed out at organisers in response to a controversial new long jump format which was used at the Diamond League meeting in Stockholm at the weekend.

While Sweden’s Thobias Montler produced the best jump of the meeting, landing at 8.13m in the second and third rounds, Samaai secured victory with a leap of 8.09m after the top three athletes progressed to a three-man jump-off in the sixth and final round.

There was similar controversy in the women’s event, with the podium places being shaken around in the jump-off.

BMW will reportedly bring the roof down on the Mini Convertible when the long awaited next generation hatch premieres in 2024.

Initially expected to have debuted in 2022, Britain’s exit from the European Union subsequently halted plans for the newcomer as facility upgrades to the Oxford Plant were put on the backburner aimed more intensive scrutiny. Despite a BMW spokesperson declining to comment on the convertible’s future, Automotive News, via supply chain sources, claim that the drop-top will be axed as part of not only Munich’s cost-cutting measures, but its relatively low sales volume compared to the hatch and difficulty to build.

The future of the Volkswagen Passat has been assured for a ninth generation in spite of the imminent roll-out of the all-electric ID.4 and popularity of the coupe-styled Arteon.

Back in February, it was reported that the Passat, now one of the oldest nameplates within the Volkswagen family, could be axed due to not only its stablemate’s, but also the decline in global sedan sales plus Wolfsburg’s focus on electric vehicles.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.