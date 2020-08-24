Sassa releases grants payment schedule for the rest of the year

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has released grants payment dates for the remainder of the 2020/21 financial year.

Sassa said that all old-age and linked grants will be paid out first each month, which will be followed by disability and linked grants a day later, and then unlinked children’s grants.

All unlinked children’s grants include foster care grants, care dependency grants and child support grants.

The dates of each grant payment date, from September to March, are below.

Age and linked grants – 3 September 2020, 5 October 2020, 3 November 2020, 1 December 2020, 4 January 2021, 3 February 2021, 3 March 2021

Disability and linked grants – 4 September 2020, 6 October 2020, 4 November 2020, 2 December 2020, 5 January 2021, 4 February 2021, 4 March 2021

Unlinked children’s grants – 7 September 2020, 7 October 2020, 5 November 2020, 3 December 2020, 6 January 2021, 5 February 2021, 5 March 2021

Meanwhile, Sassa last month also introduced a new payment method that presents Covid-19 grant recipients with an opportunity to receive their grants at their chosen and convenient outlets.

All beneficiaries are able to choose to receive their grants at the South African Post Office or a bank account of their choice.

They also have the flexibility to move from one bank to another.

Sassa CEO Totsie Memela said the new payment method was introduced due to challenges some beneficiaries experience in trying to access their special relief grant from post offices.

“The challenges reported, include long queues and the fact that funds run out at times. Beneficiaries end up having to be sent home empty-handed.

“It is important for beneficiaries to understand that they should not go to the post office before they have received the SMS notification that says funds are available. The SMS notification is used to limit the numbers of people reporting to a post office on a particular day and also to ensure that sufficient cash is available.

“The appeal is for everyone who does update the details to ensure that their information is captured correctly – if choosing a bank account, ensure that the account is in your name (Sassa cannot pay money for one person into the account held by another) and that the bank account is not closed. The payment process is delayed if money is sent to a closed account, as Sassa has to wait for the funds to be returned before sending it to the post office for collection,” said Memela.

Those who choose the money transfer option must ensure that the provided cellphone number is correct and registered in their name.

The payment of the special grants is quicker if paid into a bank account, said Memela, further urging those without bank accounts to open one with a bank of their choice.

This article first appeared on Zululand Observer and was republished with permission.

