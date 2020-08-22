Daily news update: 116 year-old Blom passes away, Covid stats, and Duduzane shows Gumede support

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news:

Latest Covid-19 figures

As of Saturday evening, August 22, 2020, a cumulative total of 607 045 confirmed Covid-19 cases have been recorded in the country with 3 707 new cases identified.

Regrettably, the health department reported a further 144 Covid-19 related deaths- 25 from Eastern Cape, 37 from Gauteng, 46 from Mpumalanga, 31 from KwaZulu-Natal, and 5 from Western Cape.

This brings the total Covid-19 related cumulative deaths to 12 987

As the country paddles past the Covid-19 pandemic, Duduzane Zuma has immerged in footage showing unwavering support for newly appointed member of the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Legislature Zandile Gumede.

WATCH: Innocent until proven guilty, says Duduzane Zuma on Gumede appointment

Duduzane says the court of public opinion and public debate although fiercely known for discussions was not the court of law which operated on the notion of innocent until proven guilty.

Pledging his support for the disgraced former eThekwini mayor the young Zuma through a jab at those questioning her appointment accusing them of “flip-flopping,” on the premise of innocent until proven guilty.

Meanwhile, BLF leader Andile Mngxitama says President Cyril Ramaphosa has some explaining to do.

Why Mngxitama wants Hawks after Ramaphosa, claims he may be ‘captured’

The party submitted an affidavit to the Hillbrow Police Station on Saturday, which highlights alleged corruption that the BLF hopes will be the foundation of an investigation for the Hawks.

The party, therefore, believes the Hawks, (Directorate of Priority Crime Investigations) must look into the Contravention of section 3 of the Prevention and Combating of Criminal Activities Act No. 12 of 2004.

In other news, we find out why former Eskom and Transnet CFO Anoj Singh was stripped of his Saica membership.

Why former Eskom and Transnet CFO Anoj Singh was stripped of Saica membership

The former Eskom and Transnet CFO was found guilty of improper conduct and gross negligence, among other charges.

Singh’s attorney had informed Saica that he would not participate, and Singh did not attend the proceedings which commenced on November 13, 2019.

Singh’s charges related to:

The acquisition by Transnet of 1,064 diesel and electric locomotives at an ultimate cost of R54.5 billion during his time as CFO of Transnet (2012–2015).

The authorisation of payments of substantial sums to various service providers during his time as CFO of Eskom (2015–2016).

One of the oldest men in the world, Fredie Blom, has passed away.

116-year-old Fredie Blom passes away

Blom celebrated his 116th birthday in May this year. He was born in 1904 in the rural town of Alelaide in the Eastern Cape.

He spent most of his life working on farms around Cape Town, and was married to his 86-year-old wife Jeanette for nearly 50 years.

He had lived through the Spanish flu pandemic, which killed his sister, and remained unfazed by the Covid-19 pandemic that has gripped the world for the better part of 2020.

In sport, there are crucial decisions to be made.

Pitso – ‘Big decisions don’t go our way’

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Pitso Mosimane says his team has been unlucky when it comes to important decisions in the last couple of games.

Mosimane believes Downs should have been awarded a penalty in a 2-2 draw against Maritzburg United on Friday evening that leaves them five points behind leaders Kaizer Chiefs, with both team left with five Absa Premiership games to play this season.

