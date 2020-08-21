Saica strips former Transnet and Eskom CFO of his membership

Former Eskom CFO Anoj Singh has been “excluded from” the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants’ (Saica’s) following the conclusion of a disciplinary hearing.

Singh, who is also a former Transnet CFO, has been found guilty of 12 of the 18 charges levelled against him.

The disciplinary hearing was concluded in July, which led to Saica’s disciplinary committee making a finding.

The Disciplinary Committee has imposed the following sanctions, that:

Singh be excluded from membership of Saica;

Singh’s name and the findings of the disciplinary committee be published; and that

Singh pay a 50% contribution towards the costs incurred by Saica in respect of his disciplinary case.

Saica CEO Freeman Nomvalo said: “Saica takes all instances of members’ alleged contravention of the Saica code of professional conduct seriously and all of these matters are investigated, irrespective of the nature of the assignment or the individual member concerned. Saica deals with all allegations without fear or favour. Saica members who fail to uphold the highest ethical and professional standards compromise public and private sector institutions and the South African economy as a whole.

“Saica is committed to ensuring that members operate in the public interest by taking the necessary steps to ensure a fair and equitable outcome of its disciplinary processes. This step confirms Saica’s commitment to holding all its members accountable as well as an unwavering focus on serving the public interest which is the foundation of the chartered accountancy profession.”

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

