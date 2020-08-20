Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Gauteng’s R5m catering and Experian data fraudster found

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news:

As of Thursday, South Africa has recored 559,940 confirmed Covid-19 cases, with 3,880 new cases identified.

195 Covid-19 related deaths were recorded – 26 from Eastern Cape, 83 from Gauteng, 36 from KwaZulu-Natal, 25 from Free State, 12 from Limpopo and 13 from Western Cape. This brings the total Covid-19 deaths to 12,618.

“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased. The recoveries now stand at 497 169, which translates to a recovery rate of 82%,” Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said.

The massive data breach of an information services agency threatened to expose the personal details of as many as 24 million South Africans and 793,749 businesses.

A suspected fraudster managed to breach information from Experian, a consumer, business and credit information services agency. The news emerged on Wednesday.

By Thursday, Experian said the suspect had been identified, the hardware and data secured and deleted thanks to an Anton Piller order, and that law enforcement is working with the company.

New studies of the impact of lockdown on the economy paint the picture of a country locked in a downward spiral of rising joblessness and debt.

In a recent survey, debt counselling firm DebtBusters found that the debt holiday offered by the banks at the start of the lockdown in late March 2020 had added R20.7 billion to the debt of the estimated 1.6 million South Africans who took advantage of this.

Lorenzo White has apologised for social media posts mocking farm murder victims earlier this month. White, a politician, activist and “Independent journalist”, according to his Twitter bio, posted a collage of farm murder victims with swollen faces and captioned it: “Best makeup artist ever! Nice Job.”

His posts caused an uproar from social media users, who lodged complaints with the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC).

In a statement on Wednesday, the SAHRC confirmed it was investigating a complaint it received regarding social media utterances glorifying farm murders.

The integrity committee of the ANC may look into fraud allegations against Minister of Small Business Development Khumbudzo Ntshavheni following a damning high court judgment that implicated her in a tender irregularity about 11 years ago.

An ANC Youth League subregion in Limpopo has written to the integrity committee asking for an investigation into fraud allegations against her. Committee chairperson George Mashamba confirmed receipt of the letter from the league.

While welcoming the release of the Covid-19 Expenditure Disclosure Report by the Gauteng Provincial Treasury, the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) says the report falls short of providing sufficient information needed to scrutinise the extent of corruption or maladministration that may have occurred with regard to procurement.

The organisation is keener to understand who received business as its initial assessment of the report reveals that of the 358 companies listed who received Gauteng contracts from April to July 2020, for a total of R2.101 billion, 13% of the suppliers (48 companies) received contracts worth at least R10 million, and together collected R1.825 billion or 87% of the total spend.

A photo of Kenya Stevens has been shared online showing her two husbands and has raised many eyebrows.

Polyamory is usually attributed to men marrying more than one woman, particularly in the African community.

Stevens, an American, said: “Poly girls have all the fun!

Despite releasing a very brief official statement regarding their choice to renege on their initial plan to honour Zola 7 with a lifetime achievement award, organisers of the South African Music Awards (Samas) have remained relatively mum about what really drove their decision.

Sowetan initially reported that Zola 7 (real name Bonginkosi Dlamini) was listed as one of the three possible recipients of a lifetime achievement award during this year’s proceedings. He was even informed of this and reportedly began looking forward to proceedings.

Two cricketers have been forced to withdraw from Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) culture camp in Skukuza after testing positive for Covid-19.

CSA confirmed in a press statement on Thursday that 50 Covid-19 tests had been performed on players and support staff prior to attending the Proteas camp which started on Tuesday.

The testing was done in line with fulfilling the organisation’s obligation and commitment to control the spread of the coronavirus, after South African sports were cleared for a return to full training.

Milutin Sredojević has blasted his former employers for what he described as an injustice against foreigners in the squad.

“During my two years at Orlando Pirates, Shonga and (Augustine) Mulenga were pillars of the team as we fought for the league (title),” ‘Micho’ was quoted as saying by Soccer24.

“The moment I left, everything turned upside down, and I can assure that you can blame the players 99%, but there is still 1% of the aspect on how the team is set-up and unbelievable injustice towards (foreign) players like Shonga and Mulenga.”

The general belief among car enthusiasts is that the electric revolution won’t be able to match proper internal combustion engine power. But the puristic belief is being challenged by the likes of Jaguar’s first fully electric SUV, the I-Pace.

It might not match the roar of a fossil fuel gulping competitor, but underestimate this impressive vehicle at your own peril. There is a very good reason why this car has won awards left, right and centre all across the globe since it’s launch two years ago.

