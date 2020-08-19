Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Motsepe and Khama cleared and Zandile Gumede sworn in as KZN MPL

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news:

As of today, a cumulative total of 596,060 confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa have been recorded, with 3,916 new cases identified, said Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.

The country also recorded 159 Covid-19 related deaths – 37 from Eastern Cape, 43 from Gauteng, 45 from KwaZulu-Natal, 5 from Free State and 29 from Western Cape. This brings the total Covid-19 related cumulative deaths to 12,423.

“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased. The recoveries now stand at 491,441 which translates to a recovery rate of 82%.”

A report on allegations of money laundering and political interference against former Botswana President Ian Khama and South African businesswoman Bridgette Motsepe has found “glaring anomalies” in the neighbouring state’s ‘clumsy’ allegations.

This was revealed during a webinar launch of the report chaired by former public protector Thuli Madonsela on Wednesday afternoon. The investigation and report was conducted by Omnia Strategy, a firm owned by Cherie Blair, international barrister and wife of former UK Prime Minister Tony Blaire.

One South Africa movement leader Mmusi Maimane has partnered with Congress of the People (Cope) leader Mosiuoa Lekota alongside businessman Michael Louis to announce that they have tabled the Direct Election Bill in Parliament hoping that citizens may have a voice on their leaders.

Maimane, making the announcement, in a joint address with Lekota and Louis revealed that their plan of action was to reform the country’s electoral system while strengthening democracy as the country was currently besieged with corruption.

Former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede has been sworn in as an ANC member of the provincial legislature in KwaZulu-Natal, replacing the late Ricardo Mthembu.

Her appointment comes after the corruption case against her and several co-accused was postponed to September. She has appeared in the Durban Commercial Crimes Court on charges linked to tender irregularities, valued at R400 million dating back to 2016.

National Treasury has emphasised the need to arrest growing state debt, warning that a default or fiscal crisis could see the South African economy lose an estimated R2 trillion by the end of the decade.

On Tuesday it released technical guidelines that must be followed by government departments and public institutions as they prepare their medium-term budget estimates for the 2021 budget.

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr, already charged for groping three women, has also been accused of raping a woman in 2013, according to a civil lawsuit filed Tuesday.

In the complaint, registered with the Manhattan federal court and reported by several US media outlets, an anonymous woman accused the 52-year-old actor of raping her in a Manhattan hotel seven years ago.

Just over a year after handing the reigns over to Aldrin Sampear when she stepped down from her mid-morning show on Power FM in 2019, seasoned journalist Iman Rappetti has found her way back to the station.

This time, she will be hosting Power Breakfast alongside Faith Mangope to fill the void left by the late Bob Mabena.

Mabena hosted his last show on Friday, 7 August 2020 before falling ill over the weekend and succumbing to a heart attack just days later.

With Sundowns having lost the previous day allowing Amakhosi to go six points clear, Ernst Middendorp’s side had a chance to really strengthen their chances of clinching the title by widening the gap.

Celtic got off to a good start and could have opened the scoring very early when Wandisile Letlabika tested Daniel Akpeyi’s alertness with a long range shot in the fourth minute. But he found the keeper switched on as he tipped the effort over.

A few minutes later, Victor Letsoalo also had a shot from just outside the box but Akpeyi dived low to his right to guide it off his goal.

It is crucial for the national federation to resolve its ongoing internal issues and mend its public image, newly appointed Cricket South Africa (CSA) acting chief executive Kugandrie Govender said on Wednesday.

Govender was announced as the organisation’s new boss after former acting CEO Jacques Faul resigned with immediate effect on Monday, just hours after CSA president Chris Nenzani stepped down, as the embattled organisation’s leadership continued to crumble.

Toyota’s Urban Cruiser designation will officially make its comeback on 21 August after six years when the wraps are taken off of its version of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza in India.

In a teaser image posted by indianautosblog.com, the partially seen Urban Cruiser sports a facia more reminiscent of that of the facelift Nissan Patrol than any current Toyota, in the form of upside down L-shaped daytime running LEDs, a studded three-bar grille and a just visible deep lower air intake.

The Covid-19 pandemic has brought economic hardship to many households and left most consumers with some tough financial choices to make.

Consumers are under increasing pressure to make ends meet at the end of the month and one area in which many households are trying to free up cash is on their cars. Trading down has been an ongoing trend over the last few years and has increased significantly in the midst of Covid-19’s economic pinch. It’s not only clear from new car sales, but also a popular trend judging by search data from online pre-owned portals.

