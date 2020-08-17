Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Fita and Batsa trade blows, petrol price and Level 2 regulations

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news:

A cumulative total of 589,886 confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa has been recorded, with 2,541 new cases identified on Monday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced.

The country has also recorded 143 new deaths – 50 from Eastern Cape, 14 from Gauteng, 14 from KwaZulu-Natal, 3 from Northern Cape, 5 from Free State, 25 from Mpumalanga and 32 from Western Cape.

This brings the total Covid-19 cumulative deaths to 11,982.

With hours to go until tobacco sales become legal again, the Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita) has lashed out at a statement issued by rival British American Tobacco SA (Batsa) on Monday afternoon.

In its statement, Batsa seemingly took a broad swipe at its rivals within Fita, quoting from an academic report and ostensibly suggesting that specific brands could have benefited during the tobacco sales ban.

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma addressed the nation to further explain the newly gazetted lockdown Level 2 regulations.

A number of sectors will open for business on Tuesday, including the hospitality and tourism industry, gyms and fitness centres, and entertainment facilities such as cinemas and theatres.

Dlamini-Zuma said government continues to walk the tightrope of balancing the saving of lives and livelihoods, and thanked every South African for their contribution, but emphasised that the fight was not yet over.

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has announced that funding to 5,000 students has been cut.

This was as a result of recent financial information provided by the South African Revenue Service that the students had declared their total household family income to be above the R350,000 threshold.

NSFAS administrator Randall Carolissen confirms that the students who were funded for the 2020 academic year had been recently unfunded, as a result, with provision for review.

Motorists are set for a small reprieve at the pumps in September as the economy opens up under lockdown Level 2. That is, if the Rand/Dollar exchange rate plays ball.

Commenting on the first unaudited data report by the Central Energy Fund, the Automobile Association (AA) said it expects the price of petrol to drop by nine cents a litre, diesel by seven cents and illuminating paraffin by 12 cents come 2 September.

When it comes to polygamy and having more than one wife, South Africa has its fair share famous people who going with the flow. From Jacob Zuma to Malaika singer Tshedi Moholo and even Ukhosi FM’s DJ Ngizwe Nchunu – settling with one partner is just not enough.

But Springbok rugby captain Siya Kolisi says this age-old tradition is definitely not for him.

South African National Parks (SANParks) has been experiencing a surge in bookings since President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Saturday that the ban on interprovincial travel was lifted, allowing citizens to move between provinces under lockdown Level 2.

Travellers are so eager to return to the country’s game parks that the organisation’s website actually crashed over the weekend.

Ford’s EcoSport is still one of the most popular compact SUVs in the country, and for good reason too. Now in the second half of its lifespan, it is still good looking, and it comes packed with tech and safety all included in the standard price.

Hyundai’s Venue is the latest offering of the trio and it features funky Korean styling that will either resonate with you or not.

Cape Town City did Kaizer Chiefs a big favour by beating defending Absa Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns 3-2 at the Loftus Versfeld on Monday night, giving Amakhosi some more breathing space at the summit of the league table.

Ernst Middendorp’s side remain six points ahead of Sundowns, while the win saw City strengthen their bid to finish in the top half of the log with Jan Olde Riekerink’s side currently 7th in the table.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has been plunged deeper into chaos, with acting chief executive Jacques Faul resigning with immediate effect, hot on the heels of long-term president Chris Nenzani.

The departure of Nenzani, who had been the longest-serving CSA president after being elected for the first time in 2013 and extending his term twice through constitutional amendments, was confirmed by CSA in a statement released on Monday morning.

