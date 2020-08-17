Daily news update: Load shedding looms, Covid-19 stats, Marikana massacre remembered and ANC backs Ramaphosa

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news:

As of Sunday, 16 August, the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases which currently stands at 587,345, with 3,692 new cases being identified in the process, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize confirmed.

A further 162 new Covid-19 related deaths were reported which includes 70 from Eastern Cape, 27 from Gauteng, 21 from KwaZulu-Natal, 6 from Free State, 18 from North West and 20 from Western Cape.

This brings the total Covid-19 related cumulative deaths to 11,839.

“The recoveries now stand at 472,377 which translates to a recovery rate of 80%,” he said.

Power utility Eskom has warned the public that the power system will be severely constrained this coming week due to the unavailability of eight generation units.

In a statement on Sunday, 16 August, Eskom said constraints on the system are also be due to breakdowns or delays in the maintenance programme.

The power utility further said the system is expected to remain severely constrained for the rest of the week despite some of the units will be returned to service on Sunday evening and on Monday.

“The return to service of a generation unit each at the Duvha and Medupi power stations has been delayed. Generation units at Tutuka, Majuba, Komati, Kendal, and two units at Hendrina have been shut down.”

During the commemoration of the Marikana Massacre in Johannesburg on Sunday, the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) leader, Joseph Mathunjwa slammed government for the lack of accountability in the tragedy.

“What happened on August 16, 2012 was carefully planned and orchestrated by the unholy alliance of the state and the capital to protect their interest,” he said.

Mathunjwa reiterated calls for the tragedy to be rename to Sibanye-Stillwater Massacre.

Mathunjwa said while the police’s heavy-handed actions cannot go unpunished, more needs to be done to reform the country’s policing system.

The ANC has thrown its weight behind President Cyril Ramaphosa following his announcements that the country would move to lockdown Alert Level 2.

The ANC said reopening economic activity must be informed by the imperative to curb the spread of the coronavirus and save lives.

In a statement, ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said the party commended the tireless efforts and effective leadership of Ramaphosa and his team in the war against the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to DA interim leader John Steenhuisen, the “brazen looting of Covid funds by ANC cadres and their family members” was the elephant in the room of Ramaphosa’s address on Saturday evening.

“South Africans won’t be distracted by announcements of lockdown levels. They want to know what the president is doing about this pandemic of ANC corruption. They want to see charges, court dates and sentences,” he said in a statement.

The EFF noted in a statement that Ramaphosa didn’t indicate how many public representatives have been suspended or arrested for looting Covid-19 funds.

“This corruption begins in his very own office and goes across ANC-run provinces, municipalities and health departments,” read the party’s statement.

“He continues to pay lip service to corruption and pledge his allegiance to capital.”

Four City of Cape Town law enforcement officers have been referred for disciplinary proceedings after being caught on camera roughly removing a naked man from an informal structure during an anti-land invasion operation in Khayelitsha.

A video went viral which shows the naked man being dragged from his shack and wrestled to the ground by officers.

After the incident, the City said it had obtained footage which showed that the man, Bulelani Qolani, had removed his clothes to “taunt officers”.

In a statement on Sunday, mayor Dan Plato said: “During an anti-land invasion operation in Khayelitsha on 1 July 2020, an altercation ensued involving law enforcement officials after a member of the public deliberately disrobed.

“This was an apparent attempt to thwart the operation, aimed at protecting land on the direct pathway of a water pipeline construction project.”

The City has since referred the four law enforcement officials for disciplinary proceedings, which will be independently chaired and initiated.

This action is in line with the recommendation of an independent investigation, Plato says.

On Friday, the Zimbabwe Catholic Bishops Conference (ZCBC) issued an unusually strong letter deploring the thwarting of anti-government protests on July 31.

The bishops denounced the “unprecedented” crackdown on dissent and weighed in on Zimbabwe’s long-standing social and economic crisis, which the government vehemently denies.

In a statement late Saturday, Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said the letter had been written under the “evil minded” leadership of ZCBC president Archbishop Robert Ndlovu.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration has come under fire over its growing crackdown on dissent, including detentions, assaults and intimidation.

As of 17 August, midnight, the entire country will move to Level 2 meaning many restrictions will be lifted. Notably booze sales will be permitted onsite until 10 pm and alcohol will be sold from 9 am – 5 pm. For those who love a tipple this Whiskey Sour cocktail recipe will be a delicious little celebration.

The Whiskey Sour is one of the most popular sour cocktails in the world and it makes for a good aperitif or after-dinner drink and is also ideal for those who enjoy sweet-tart treats.

SuperSport United missed an opportunity to sneak into the top three on the Absa Premiership standings when they played to a 1-1 draw with Bloemfontein Celtic at the Bidvest Stadium on Sunday evening.

Kaizer Chiefs currently sit at the summit of the log followed by defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns while Orlando Pirates are third, a point ahead of Kaitano Tembo’s side.

Phunya Sele Sele opened the scoring through Mzwanele Mahashe in the 32nd minute and went into the break with their heads up while Kaitano Tembo refreshed his strategy as he introduced Thamsanqa Gabuza at the start of the second stanza, withdrawing Kudakwashe Mahachi.

World motorcycling superstar Valentino Rossi said a stray bike, travelling at around 320 kmh (200mph), almost “killed me” in a horrifying near-miss at the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday.

The 41-year-old Italian, a nine-time world champion, was left badly shaken after Franco Morbidelli’s Yamaha flew across the track just centimetres in front of him. Morbidelli had collided with the Ducati of Johann Zarco just seconds before the riders slipped through turn four at Spielberg on lap eight of the race. Both men were unseated. Zarco’s free-wheeling Ducati also came desperately close to hitting Rossi as well as his Yamaha factory teammate Maverick Vinales who was just ahead of him.

