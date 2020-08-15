General 15.8.2020 04:03 pm

Eskom to implement load reduction in Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, KZN

Citizen reporter
Load shedding. Image: iStock

The power utility says load reduction will be implemented at 5pm on Saturday.

Power utility Eskom has announced that it will be implementing load reduction in certain areas in Gauteng, Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) and Limpopo on Saturday, 15 August 2020.

In a statement, Eskom said the implementation of load reduction was due “to avoid network overloading in high-density areas that are prone to illegal connections, meter bypasses and vandalism of electricity infrastructure”.

The affected areas include:

Gauteng:

Eskom said that load reduction will be implemented from 5pm to 10pm in some parts of the Katlehong and Vosloorus.

Source: Eskom

Mpumalanga:

The power utility further said that load reduction will be implemented from 5pm to 9pm in the Ehlanzeni district.

  • Mhlululine, Newline
  • Langeloop
  • Kamhlushwa A, Kamhlushwa B and Phosaville
  • Matsulu A

KwaZulu-Natal:

Load reduction will be implemented from 5pm to 7pm in eThekwini district and other areas mentioned.

Source: Eskom

Limpopo:

Meanwhile in the Limpopo province, load reduction will be implemented from 5pm to 9pm in Mopani district.

Source: Eskom

The power utility also urged people in the affected areas to not log a fault during the period.

“During the load reduction implementation, customers are urged to switch off all their electrical appliances to avoid power surges when power returns. Failure to do so may lead to transformer trips or failures, and damages to household appliances when supply is restored,” Eskom said.

