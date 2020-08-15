Watch Live: Family and friends say goodbye to Bob Mabena

Radio Legend Bob “The Jammer” Mabena is being sent off at a crematorium today, after he succumbed to a heart attack last week.

Earlier today media personality DJ Sbu has described Mabena as a jack of all trades, on the POWER Weekend Breakfast show and said “Bob Mabena was a different breed because he was both a radio personality with a true asset of what radio has to be about or what it has been but at the same time he excelled on television.”

“He didn’t stop there, he excelled in the creative art – music and other things outside of his comfort zone.”

A number of the legend’s colleagues in the industry are gathered to send him off, with his childhood friend George Manyosi saying “he had a charasmatic aura. How did he become a superstar? I sat him down and told him you are a superstar.”

Stream below courtesy of PowerFm:

Of course South Africa’s favourite funeral artists, Rasta, was also on hand to pay his respects to Mabena.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.