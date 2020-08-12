Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Fleurhof evictions and Gordhan no-show at Zondo commission

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news:

As of Wednesday, a cumulative total of 568,919 confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa have been recorded, announced Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.

The country has also recorded 259 new Covid-19 related deaths: 46 from Eastern Cape, 108 from Gauteng, 74 from KwaZulu -Natal, 31 from Western Cape, bringing the total to 11,010.

Rubber bullets have been fired at the Fleurhof housing development in Johannesburg, after thousands of people illegally occupied units on the property.

City of Joburg housing MMC Mlungisi Mabaso emphasised that “anarchy and lawlessness” will not be tolerated.

Despite lockdown prohibiting evictions and calling for alternative accommodation to be provided, in this case, Mabaso said those who invaded housing units at Fleurhof are breaking the law, and will be dealt with.

A legal representative for Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan, on Wednesday asked for his cross-examination by former Sars boss Tom Moyane before the commission of inquiry into state capture to be postponed, which appeared to irritate the inquiry’s chairperson, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

Moyane’s counsel was in November 2019 granted leave to cross-examine Gordhan.

An FNB customer’s blood ran cold on Wednesday morning after discovering that R1.4 million had disappeared from his business account.

Architect Dirk Coetser told The Citizen that the discovery was made after an Uber needed to be called for an employee, but the business account used to call the ride had insufficient funds.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will meet the country’s premiers on Saturday, which means no major announcements, such as a decision on the ban on the sale of alcohol, can be expected before then.

The meeting was confirmed by Western Cape Premier Alan Winde who told a Cape Talk radio host that he has been invited to Ramaphosa’s president’s coordinating council (PCC) which will convene at 10am on Saturday.

Following approval of the SA Airways (SAA) business rescue plan on July 14, amid spats between the public enterprises department (DPE), unions and business rescue practitioners, the enterprises’ department said it was hopeful in bringing the process closer to finalisation.

SAA’s business rescue plan was approved in a majority vote, paving the way for the enterprise’s department to launch a new plan for the airline including pointing to Philip Saunders as new interim CEO.

Model and television presenter Tino Chinyani has left fans in utter disbelief after revealing in a message posted to social media that he and actress Simphiwe ‘Simz’ Ngema are having their first child together.

Simphiwe shared a similar message via her Instagram page, thanking Chinyani “for this beautiful gift and for teaching me how to love again”.

