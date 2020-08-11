Brand SA says Makhubela’s graft claims ‘handed over to authorities’

Brand South Africa says its former CEO Kingsley Makhubela’s claims of maladministration and abuse of power will be investigated, and has urged anyone with credible evidence of wrongdoing to come forward.

Brand SA is a state-owned brand and image management agency established in 2002, which manages the reputation of South Africa in a bid to increase tourism and investment.

City Press reported on Sunday that Makhubela compiled a report that details alleged abuses of power, corruption, maladministration and a lack of proper governance.

The newspaper reported that Makhubela’s report was sent to Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu, and to the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture.

According to City Press, Makhubela questioned why a R45 million contract for reputational management of South Africa internationally was awarded to a UK-based agency. Makhubela said the agency was appointed for three years and was paid upfront with no official contract.

In a statement released on Tuesday morning, Brand SA urged anyone with “credible and valid information” on corruption to and report it to the police.

“For the purposes of this statement we do not wish to engage in the merits of the document, its authenticity, nor the allegations made in it.

“However, we have taken the document through the board processes and committees, who have since handed it over to the relevant investigation authorities,” the statement said.

According to Brand SA, it received “numerous allegations against Makhubela” through its whistleblowing facility in February 2018, which led to his to his suspension and an internal disciplinary hearing.

“Advocate Baloyi found Dr Kingsley Makhubela guilty on two charges and recommended dismissal as the appropriate sanction for his misconducts. Most notably, Makhubela attempted to overturn the suspension against him through the CCMA and failed,” the statement said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.