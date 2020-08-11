General 11.8.2020 12:15 pm

Faith Muthambi says it’s part of Tshivenda culture to kneel and show gratitude

Citizen reporter
Former communications minister Faith Muthambi with Colbert Tshifhango kneeling before her. Picture: Twitter.

The former minister says the man pictured kneeling before her had done this as a way of showing his appreciation.

Former communications minister Faith Muthambi has said that people were overreacting to the picture of a man kneeling before her as she hands him notes of cash as the gesture is part of her culture, Tshivenda, as a way of showing gratitude.

The picture was widely circulated on social media in the past couple of days, with many berating the former minister.

Another picture of Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams with a person kneeling before her was also circulated on social media, with users condemning the minister.

The Sowetan reported that the man pictured kneeling before Muthambi is 44-year-old Colbert Tshifhango, who was at the time receiving a house.

The publication reported that the former minister said Tshifhango knelt before her because he was younger than her.

Muthambi is reportedly the same age as Tshifhango.

She told the publication that the R1,000 she was handing over to Tshifhango had been given to her by a local business who pledged support to Tshifhango.

She said Tshifhango’s gesture was not him worshipping her rather out of excitement and appreciation.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

