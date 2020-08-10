Cabinet mourns death of radio legend Bob Mabena

Tributes poured in on social media following the announcement of radio host Bob Mabena’s passing on Monday, 10 August.

Cabinet mourned the death of Mabena, sending its condolences to his family, colleagues and fans.

“South Africa has lost a giant today. Mabena was an inspiration to all South Africans and leaves an indelible mark in the industry,” Cabinet spokesperson Phumla Williams said in a statement.

Williams continued to say: “Mabena’s career spans over 31 years in some of the country’s biggest radio stations, with his final home at Power 98.7. Mabena was the recipient of many accolades and also the founder of the Bob K Mabena Foundation.

“Mabena paved the way for many aspiring radio personalities and through the Foundation inspired and changed the lives of learners.

“The GCIS joins South Africans and the media industry and mourns the loss of Bob Mabena, a South African legend.”

Earlier on Monday, Power FM 98.7’s management confirmed that Mabena’s death was due to a heart attack.

He was the co-host of Power breakfast show alongside Faith Mangope who recently joined the station, having previously co-hosted the show with Thabo Mdluli.

Life and career background:

Born in 1969 in Pretoria, for more than 30 years of his career he worked for radio stations including Metro FM, Highveld Stereo and Kaya FM.

He also worked at MSG Afrika as station manager of Power 98.7 and hosted the Power Breakfast Show.

In 1989, he worked in Bophuthatswana on the now-defunct Radio Bop. He also presented a music video show on Bop TV.

In 1996, Mabena moved to 94.7 as a mid-morning presenter and soon thereafter went into management. Then, in 1999, he joined Kaya FM as the breakfast show host and programme manager and, later, station manager.

His next move was a stint with the SABC as executive manager of commercial radio stations Metro FM, 5FM and GoodHope FM for two years.

He was recruited by MRC Radio as a director in charge of their radio stations, Gagasi FM and Heart FM.

Mabena later rejoined Kaya FM as breakfast show host and established his radio consultancy. His last position was with Power FM as host of the breakfast show.

He also founded the Bob K Mabena Foundation, a nonprofit organisation to bridge the gap between more affluent children and those in townships.

He is survived by his wife, Eucharist Hadebe, a son born in 2016, and is believed to have six children from previous relationships.

Watch Mabena’s interview on his life with Pearl Modiadie on SABC’s 1 show Zaziwa:

