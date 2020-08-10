Daily news update: Bob Mabena dies aged 51, Nkadimeng burial on Friday and Ramaphosa’s envoys arrive in Zimbabwe

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news:

Veteran radio DJ Bob Mabena died at the age of 51 from cardiac arrest, it was announced on Monday.

“It is with deep grief and pain that we announce that Power 98.7 breakfast host Mr Bob Mabena passed away this afternoon from cardiac arrest,” Power FM 98.7’s management said in a statement.

“The family is coming to terms with his passing and respectfully requests the public to afford them the appropriate space.

“Further details will be communicated in due course.”

South Africa only reported an additional 3,740 confirmed Covid-19 cases on Monday – the lowest daily tally since late June. In a late night statement, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, announced that 16,911 tests were conducted since the last report on Sunday evening. In that statement, 30,318 tests were logged. The statement did not indicate the reason for the lower number of tests being reported. However, both the number tests at private and public institutions were significantly lower: private sector tests on Monday came to 7,123 (13,877 on Sunday) and public sector tests stood at 9,788 (16,441 on Sunday).

Struggle hero Isithwalandwe/Seaparankwe John Nkadimeng will be laid to rest on Friday.

On Monday, government released the details of the arrangements for Nkadimeng’s funeral service and burial. Nkadimeng, who turned 93 in June, died on Thursday.

The funeral service will be held on Friday at the Marks Park Sports Club in Emmarentia, Randburg, starting at 10am.

The burial will take place on the same day at Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged the private sector to eliminate gender disparity by promoting women to managerial positions, shortly after a lack of equity in the top echelon across various economic sectors was revealed in a report.

The President said such a move would give effect to the principle of equal pay for equal work demanded by the Employment Equity Act.

Ramaphosa’s call coincided with the report of the Commission for Employment Equity which revealed that top management, senior management, and professional employee groups continue to be dominated by white males, across organisations in South Africa.

The commission noted some progress made to make the workplace more diverse and representative, but it highlighted the massive discrepancies still remained particularly in senior positions.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura has threatened to take legal action against anyone claiming on social media that he was involved in alleged PPE tender corruption.

This comes after Makhura was made aware of social media posts where it was claimed that his wife and an alleged girlfriend, scored PPE tenders.

In a statement on Monday, Makhura dismissed the posts as fake news and lies and vowed to hunt down those responsible for generating and spreading it on social media.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s envoys to Zimbabwe, Sydney Mufamadi and Baleka Mbete, met with Zimbabwe’s president Emmerson Mnangagwa on Sunday.

The country’s information secretary Nick Mangwana posted pictures of the pair meeting Mnangagwa at his statehouse.

Last week, Ramaphosa appointed Mufamadi, a member of former presidents Nelson Mandela and Thabo Mbeki’s cabinets, and Mbete, former deputy president and speaker of the National Assembly, “as his Special Envoys to Zimbabwe, following recent reports of difficulties that the Republic of Zimbabwe is experiencing”, according to a statement from the presidency.

Sixteen police officers have been arrested by the Hawks for allegedly stealing narcotics confiscated from drug mules at OR Tambo International Airport.

They are alleged to have been doing this for several years.

A 17th police officer would be added to the case at a later stage as he was in isolation due to Covid-19, said the National Prosecuting Authority in a statement.

From the beginning of the month, we have been celebrating the uniqueness, strength and tenacity of women everywhere. And to kickstart Women’s Month, we have decided to recognise just a few of the continent’s most celebrated female authors.

Playing without fans will be a whole different feeling, says Orlando Pirates midfielder Fortune Makaringe ahead of their clash with Mamelodi Sundown at the Dobsonville Stadium on Tuesday.

The Buccaneers resume their league campaign with a mouthwatering clash against the Tshwane outfit, but the Bucs midfielder believes everyone at the club is ready with the preparations having gone well.

“We are all ready and itching to get back to playing the game we love,” said Makaringe. “It has been a while since we last played competitive football but fortunately that time has finally come,” Makaringe told the club’s website.

Stunned by his maiden MotoGP victory in his rookie season, Brad Binder hopes his performance will launch a long-term legacy as he continues to break new ground at the highest level of the sport.

In only his third top-flight race, Binder overtook Italian Franco Morbidelli on the 13th lap before pulling clear to win the Czech Grand Prix on Sunday.

“It was the craziest ten laps of my life at the end. I was being as soft as I could. It was incredible. Unbelievable,” he said afterwards.

The 24-year-old rider became the first South African to win a MotoGP race, and the first man to do so on a KTM bike.

The result lifted him to fifth place in the season standings. “This was the most incredible day of my life so far,” Binder said.

