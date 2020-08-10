General 10.8.2020 03:55 pm

Load reduction: More blackouts for Gauteng, Mpumalanga, KZN, Limpopo

Citizen reporter
File Photo: Jacques Naude/African News Agency(ANA)

The utility urged people in the affected areas to not log a fault during the period.

Power utility Eskom has announced that it will be implementing load reduction in certain areas in Gauteng, Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) and Limpopo on Monday, 10 August 2020.

In a statement, Eskom said the implementation of load reduction was due “to avoid network overloading in high-density areas that are prone to illegal connections, meter bypasses and vandalism of electricity infrastructure”.

The affected areas include:

Gauteng:

Eskom said that load reduction will be implemented from 5pm to 10pm in some parts of the Tshwane district.

Image: Eskom

Mpumalanga:

The power utility further said that load reduction will be implemented from 5pm to 9pm in the Ehlanzeni and Nkangala district.

  • Ehlanzeni district – Sand River; Mganduzweni, Jerusalem; Chochocho, Mganduzweni, Jerusalem; Mgcobaneni, Phameni/Makoko; Maporo, Bhejukufa and part of Gutshwa
  • Nkangala district – Hendrina – The whole line from the sub to the end of the line, Mafred and Bosmanspan

KwaZulu-Natal:

Load reduction will be implemented from 5pm to 7pm in Newcastle and other areas mentioned.

Image: Eskom

Limpopo:

Meanwhile in the Limpopo province, load reduction will be implemented from 5pm to 9pm in Sekhukhune district.

Image: Eskom

The power utility also urged people in the affected areas to not log a fault during the period.

“During the load reduction implementation, customers are urged to switch off all their electrical appliances to avoid power surges when power returns. Failure to do so may lead to transformer trips or failures, and damages to household appliances when supply is restored,” Eskom said.

