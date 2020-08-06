General 6.8.2020 06:51 pm

Eastern Cape toddler, 3, allegedly mauled to death by neighbour’s pitbulls

News24 Wire
File image for illustration: iStock

A 3-year-old toddler died after his neighbour’s two pitbulls allegedly attacked him in Kirkwood in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday.

According to the police, three-year-old Charl Baartman was in the neighbour’s yard in Aqua Park at around 12:20 when the two pitbulls attacked him.

“He was rushed to the nearest hospital where he succumbed to his injuries”, police spokesperson Sergeant Majola Nkohli said.

Nkohli was unable to provide more details.

The dogs were taken to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) to be euthanised.

Nkohli said police opened an inquest docket for further investigation.

Anyone who has information can contact the investigating officer, Detective Warrant Officer Morné van Tonder, at 082 441 7738. The information can also be supplied via Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

