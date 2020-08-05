Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, ‘Muvhango’ actor dies, and bodies found in Centurion

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news:

As of today, a cumulative total of 529,877 confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa have been recorded, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced.

The country has confirmed 414 new Covid-19 related deaths: 135 from Eastern Cape, 45 from Gauteng, 62 from KwaZulu-Natal, 34 from Western Cape, 16 from Mpumalanga and 122 from the Free State. This brings the cumulative number of deaths to 9,298.

“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased. The number of recoveries currently stands at 377,266 which translates to a recovery rate of 71%,” said Mkhize.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Deputy President Floyd Shivambu has come out guns blazing against “corrupt ANC politicians” for “deliberate distortion” of the official data pertaining to Covid-19 cases and tests, saying they would “later come to say they’ve contained Covid-19, while they just reduced testing”.

This comes after Health Minister Zweli Mkhize earlier on Wednesday said in a situational update on Covid-19, “We are happy that even with the targeted testing approach which we adopted as a department based on the Ministerial Advisory Committee advice, our testing numbers continue to grow. To date we have tested 3 078 202. This translate to a testing rate of 51 514 per million population which compares well to global figures.”

Shivambu seized on this, and tweeted that “the declining Covid-19 infections are a deliberate distortion” and “will misguide response”.

“The daily tests have reduced by more than 50% from 40K to under 20K per day,” he said.

Advocate Barry Roux submitted to the Westonaria Magistrate’s Court that his clients, who are accused of an attack on the International Pentecost Holiness Church, should be released on bail because there was insufficient evidence to justify keeping them behind bars.

Roux represents 23 of the 42 people who were arrested in connection with the attack on the church in which five people were killed on 11 July.

In court on Wednesday, Roux was critical of investigating officer, Detective Sergeant George Maditse, and claimed he was evasive when he answered questions during his evidence.

He said Maditse didn’t submit solid reasons to justify the refusal of bail.

A witness and community leader, only named Kgomotso, from the Olievenhoutbosh area has made a shocking discovery of three bodies, with as well as an alleged confession from one of the culprits.

The bodies were found buried inside the yard of a house in Olievenhoutbosch, Centurion with community members under the impression that the bodies were buried alive.

According to a community leader Kgomotso, who spoke to eNCA, the bodies were confirmed buried by one of the family members.

Veteran actor Arthur Mbambo who played a character in the popular soapie, Muvhango has passed on.

In a statement, the soapie and Word of Mouth Pictures confirmed that the news of Mbambo’s death was confirmed by his daughter Mbali Mbambo.

“Word of Mouth Pictures and Muvhango wishes to extend heartfelt condolences to Mr Mbambo’s family,” reads the statement.

Too much heat exposure on your hair can lead to severe damage and dryness, leaving you with dry and brittle strands.

Educator at GHD Natasja Pienaar shares how to effectively apply heat to your hair without causing damage.

Should you wait for your hair to dry before putting heat on it?

No, but always use a product that contains a heat protection in order to protect your hair against heat damage.

GHD’s styling range is developed to cater to your every styling need when using heat. Each style product in the range includes the heat protect system which protects the hair against direct heat from your styling tools and environmental thermal factors such as UV induced free radicals, which can lead to colour fading.

Recently-retired Proteas batsman JP Duminy says the honour of representing the national team was spoiled by the “eye-opening” division he saw within the squad when he was first selected for South Africa in 2004.

“That 2004 tour of Sri Lanka was quite an eye-opener. The team was so fragmented, all in different groupings,” Duminy said during a recent Ahmed Kathrada Foundation webinar on racism in cricket.

“I needed to find my comfort zone because I was very fortunate in my upbringing that I never really experienced apartheid. My family shielded me, so I came into the national team all excited and wanting to engage, but the tour did not go well and I was left out for a while.”

Things haven’t quite gone as planned for Orlando Pirates midfielder Xolani Mlambo, and it seems like they will not get better for the midfielder while he is at the Buccaneers, with an exit from the club a strong possibility at the end of the season, a source at Pirates has revealed.

Mlambo joined Pirates in 2018 from Bidvest Wits with at lot of expectation on his shoulders. He enjoyed a fine first season with the Buccaneers, but it was this campaign that things started astray for the skillful midfielder.

The arrival of Josef Zinnbauer at the club last year in 2019 saw Mlambo being relegated to the bench, something the player is not familiar with since he broke into top flight football at Chippa United.

Nearly 22 years after the final McLaren F1 rolled-off of the production line in Woking, its creator, South African born Gordon Murray, has released a spiritual successor in the form of the equally simple named T.50.

Designed by Gordon Murray Automotive (GMA) the Durban-born former Brabham and McLaren Formula 1 designer established 13 years ago, the T.50 takes more than a more styling hints from the F1 when viewed in profile, albeit with a number of unique touches, some drawing parallels with his stint at the team once owned by Bernie Ecclestone.

Measuring 4 352 mm in overall length, the 1 850 mm wide T.50, which GMA claims has been “engineered to be the purest, lightest, most driver-centric supercar ever”, is made entirely out of carbon fibre and weighs a mere 986 kg, a drop of 150 kg compared to the F1, with the chassis being a unique monocoque made out of carbon and aluminium.

