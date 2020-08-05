On 21 July The Citizen website published an article on its website based on a video tweeted by The People’s Dialogue leader Herman Mashaba, who stated that the footage showed mourners at the late ANC MPL Mapiti Matsena’s funeral gathering without following social distancing protocols or wearing face masks.

The footage in the now deleted tweet was in fact from an ANC conference two years ago.

The provincial ANC structure was not contacted for comment, or given an opportunity to respond to the allegations in the tweet.

The Citizen apologises for the oversight, retracts the published article (‘ANC carrying on like lockdown doesn’t exist’ – Mashaba slams Matsena celebrations) in its entirety and hereby issues a public apology to the Matsena family and the Gauteng ANC for any harm caused.

