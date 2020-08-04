Norma Gigaba pitches at Brooklyn police station for her seized devices

The wife of former home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba, Norma, walked into the Brooklyn police station on Monday morning to get her confiscated devices back from the Hawks.

It was confirmed to The Citizen that Norma, who was standing next to her legal representative Victor Nkwashu reclaimed her electronic devices, from the police.

The pair highlighted that they had demanded the items; two cellphones, a laptop and iPad; and had provided a deadline for their return.

The Hawks seized her devices on 22 July as part of a criminal investigation into alleged questionable texts sent to an unidentified person. Norma plans to contest the legality of the seizure, as she allegedly gave no consent.

Norma, who made her first appearance in the Hatfield Magistrate’s Court on Monday, is expected back in court on September 14, facing charges of malicious damage to property and crimen injuria.

She has threatened legal action against the hawks and plans to take her case to the Pretoria High Court to challenge the constitutionality of her arrest.

Flanked by advocate Dali Mpofu and Tembeka Ngcukaitobi on Monday, Norma plans to file a counter civil case.

She was arrested by the Hawks on Friday after she allegedly caused extensive damage to a multimillion-rand Mercedes Benz driven by her husband.

She subsequently spent the night in police cells but was granted R5,000 bail on Saturday.

