Daily news update: Covid-19 recovery rate at 68%, ‘threat’ on Malusi Gigaba’s life

Daily Covid-19 update: Recovery rate stands at 68%
The total number of confirmed cases is now at 511,485 Covid-19 in South Africa with 8,195 new cases identified on Sunday.
In a statement, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced that the official death toll now stands at 8, 336.
A total of 213 new Covid-19 deaths were reported, 40 from Gauteng, 31 from KwaZulu Natal, 25 from the Eastern Cape, 43 from the Western Cape, 53 from the Free State, and 23 from Limpopo.
EC health MEC’s personal messenger arrested for transporting alcohol in govt car
Eastern Cape Health MEC Sindiswa Gomba’s personal messenger and ANC Youth League regional task team member Ayanda Matinise was caught by the King William’s Town police on Saturday afternoon and charged with transporting alcohol in a state vehicle.
Police spokesperson Colonel Sibongile Soci said Matinise had been charged with contravening the regulations of the Disaster Management Act, driving an unauthorised state vehicle, and attempted bribery of SAPS members.
He was stopped at the busy Buffalo Street in the King William’s Town CBD while trying to flee from the police.
Hawks investigating ‘threat’ on Malusi Gigaba life
It doesn’t seem to be just an indiscretion in the marriage between Malusi Gigaba and Norma Gigaba, the Hawks say there’s much more to the scandal than we think.
Several media reports have reported that former cabinet minister Malusi Gigaba opened a case in June after he was tipped-off of an alleged hit on his life.
Norma was arrested on Friday evening on charges of assault and malicious damage to property. She allegedly keyed her husband’s friend’s car accusing him of cheating.
Many wondered why the Hawks were involved in this incidence, the Sunday Times reported that apart from allegedly trashing the friend’s car, Norma spent a night in jail because the Hawks wanted to clarify if there was a link to the death threat.
ANC’s Boy Mamabolo to face disciplinary process after threatening to shoot journalist
The ANC Parliamentary Caucus has announced the it will take “firm action through an internal disciplinary process” against ANC MP Boy Mamabolo, who threatened Sunday World Journalist Ngwako Malatji.
This follows after a recording of a conversation between Mamabolo and Sunday World journalist, Ngwako Malatji, was released by the newspaper in which the MP swears at the journalist and threatens to shoot him.
“We denounce the alleged unbecoming behaviour of the ANC Member of Parliament. As an MP, Cde Mamabolo is bound by the Oath of Office to serve, represent, respect and protect the citizens of the Republic of South Africa,” the ANC’s Chief Whip, Pemmy Majodina, said in a statement.
‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ days may be numbered
The Ellen DeGeneres Show has been dogged by toxic workplace allegations for the past few weeks and it seems the star of the show may have reached her breaking point.
After allegations of sexual misconduct, a toxic work culture at the show from former employees, Ellen DeGeneres has since apologised.
There are reports that Ellen was thinking of cancelling the show due to the allegations. E!News reports that executive producer Andy Lassner said the rumours surrounding the future of the longtime are not correct.
‘Heart stopping’ Hamilton wins seventh British Grand Prix on three wheels
The six-time world champion led from lights to flag, and through two Safety Car interventions, before he suffered a front left tyre failure on his final lap, leaving him to nurse his Mercedes home with second-placed Max Verstappen in hot pursuit in his Red Bull.
He finished 5.9 seconds behind.
The Dutchman had inherited second when Hamilton’s Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas, running comfortably in second for most of the contest, was hit by the same problem, his front-left delaminating and deflating on his penultimate lap.
