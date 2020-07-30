General 30.7.2020 08:43 pm

Khomotso Phahlane has been fired – report

Citizen reporter
Khomotso Phahlane has been fired – report

Major General Ravichandran Pillay and Former acting police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane

Phahlane has previously faced corruption charges, among other things.

Former acting national SAPS commissioner Khomotso Phahlane has reportedly been fired after being on suspension on misconduct charges since 2017, reports eNCA.

Phahlane was arrested last year following an Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) investigation that revealed alleged procurement irregularities relating to emergency (blue) lights amounting to more than R86 million.

Phahlane and other senior police staff allegedly acted improperly in the awarding of a 2016 tender that went to Instrumentation Traffic Law Enforcement.

In 2017 an Ipid raid on several properties, including Phahlane’s personal property, was believed to have yielded some evidence in cases of money laundering and corruption against Phahlane. However, little seemed to come of that in the short term.

At the time, Phahlane said: “They were there looking for any transactions relating to computers and contracts… they have found none of that.”

Also read: ‘Blue lights fraud’ case involving SAPS bigwigs to be heard in November

Phahlane said he was glad the raid happened and he encouraged the investigation to continue so that his name could be cleared.

Phahlane has previously faced corruption charges, among other things, along with his wife, related to their allegedly accepting “gratifications, discounts and motor vehicles” from a car dealership owner.

In November 2018 those charges were provisionally withdrawn in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
‘Blue lights fraud’ case involving SAPS bigwigs to be heard in November 1.7.2020
Hawks investigator ‘perturbed’ by attempts to ‘inhibit’ his testimony at Zondo commission 17.9.2019
Cars for police tenders saga: Appeal to overturn warrant fails 20.8.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Science Study solves mystery origin of Stonehenge’s iconic boulders

Business News ‘Amusement taxes’ mooted to help crisis-ridden municipalities

Business News No salaries for 20% of private sector workers in June

Covid-19 Brazil doctors volunteer to test coronavirus vaccines

General TB Joshua church collapse victims turn to Afriforum for help


today in print

Read Today's edition