Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Phahlane fired, plot to oust Mathabatha and AfriForum to help TB Joshua church collapse victims

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news:

South Africa is fast approaching the 500,000 confirmed Covid-19 case mark with another 11,046 new cases being reported on Thursday evening.

In a late night statement, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, said the country’s cumulative total now sits at 482,169 confirmed cases with 315 new Covid-19 related deaths being reported.

“121 from Eastern Cape, 96 from Gauteng, 55 from KwaZulu Natal, 34 from Western Cape and 9 from North West. This brings the cumulative number of deaths to 7,812,” the minister’s statement reads.

Former acting national SAPS commissioner Khomotso Phahlane has reportedly been fired after being on suspension on misconduct charges since 2017.

Phahlane was arrested last year following an Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) investigation that revealed alleged procurement irregularities relating to emergency (blue) lights amounting to more than R86 million.

Phahlane and other senior police staff allegedly acted improperly in the awarding of a 2016 tender that went to Instrumentation Traffic Law Enforcement.

The African National Congress (ANC) has announced that Gauteng health MEC, Dr Bandile Masuku will be placed under temporary leave for the next two to four weeks with immediate effect.

This follows reports that Masuku, alongside other government officials, were allegedly involved in irregular tender processes relating to the procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE) in the Gauteng health department.

During a media briefing on Thursday, ANC’s Gauteng provincial secretary, Jacob Khawe confirmed that the party also took a decision to place Masuku’s wife, Loyiso, who is alleged to be involved in the matter, under temporary leave.

Time is running out for families of more than 80 people who died when a guest house at the evangelist TB Joshua’s Synagogue Church of All Nations in Nigeria collapsed, with the matter set to be prescribed in that country in a month.

Families have been advised that the applicable prescription period in Nigeria for a civil claim is six years, which means the civil claims will prescribe next month.

“This means no civil claims can be brought against the church or TB Joshua in connection with the incident after September,” said Lwandle Mkhulisi, whose sister died in the tragedy.

“In July 2015, a coroner’s inquest found the collapse was as a result of negligence. Yet no one has been successfully prosecuted for the negligence and now we may not even have a shot at civil claims for damages.”

A faction aligned to President Cyril Ramaphosa is allegedly hatching a plot to topple Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha before his term lapses.

An apparently clandestine meeting held at a farm outside Marblehall recently has allegedly resolved to vigorously campaign in ANC branches to oust Mathabatha – both as Limpopo premier and party provincial chairman.

Mathabatha is currently serving his second term as provincial chairperson and premier. He was elected on 14 February 2014 and 22 June 2018 respectively. His political term lapses in June 2022 when the ruling party elects new leaders to lead for the next four years.

In order to not cripple the hospitality industry any further, the government has decided to revise a few of the lockdown rules regulating the industry.

As such, the curfew has been moved by an hour to 10pm, leisure travel within one’s home province has been allowed and tour operators can now give tours as long as they follow the rules. The new rules are yet to be Gazetted however.

This is according to Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane who was speaking during a media briefing on the latest Covid-19 regulations governing the tourism sector under level 3.

For the first time since a judgment against Jackie Phamotse was passed, Romeo Kumalo has commented on the matter, calling it “an evil attack” on Phamotse’s part.

Kumalo was speaking to 702’s Clement Mayathela as part of a profile interview on the entrepreneur.

In July 2010, Kumalo and his wife Basetsana were granted a protection order against Phamotse by the Randburg Magistrates Court.

This after the court found that a descriptive tweet Jackie posted about “a media mogul” and her husband allegedly being involved in a gay sex tape resulted in widespread speculation that the couple in question was the Kumalos.

Idols SA will be returning to screens this August for season 16 despite the coronavirus pandemic.

“As we turn 16, your living room will, from this Sunday, transform into front-row seats of the biggest entertainment spectacle, enough to make you forget about your lockdown woes,” said executive producer and director of SIC entertainment, Gavin Wratten.

“This is because Idols SA is back and we are really excited about the show – from the wooden mic, right up to the live shows. This year’s Idols will be more than just a show.”

Netball South Africa (NSA) has voiced its support for the Black Lives Matter movement and urged players, coaches and administrators to come forward if they’ve experienced any form of racial discrimination.

The Black Lives Matter movement has gained momentum locally with South African sporting codes, in particular cricket and rugby, making headlines in the past few weeks.

Earlier this month, Proteas fast bowler Lungi Ngidi stated that he would educate and address the Black Lives Matter movement in Proteas the dressing room.

30 former Proteas – all players of colour – and five coaches signed and expressed their support for Ngidi and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Owen Da Gama says he is staying at Highlands Park next season, and that he has no offer to move to Absa Premiership newbies TTM.

Da Gama has been linked with a move away from Highlands, who have also reportedly been considering selling their status. TTM bought the Absa Premiership status of Bidvest Wits, but with Clever Boys head coach Gavin Hunt not on their wish-list, the Limpopo-club are in the market for a new head coach.

“Someone (from TTM) called me some time ago, during the sale,” Da Gama told Phakaaathi on Thursday.



For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.